Cummins: Shamar was right up for it and we weren't good enough

Australia captain says they were confident heading into the day but praised Shamar Joseph for his seven-wicket spell

Joseph bowled unchanged for 11.5 overs despite injuring his toe while batting on Saturday and finished with 7 for 68 in only his second Test to level the two-match Test series 1-1.

"[There is] disappointment after a loss [but] that was a fantastic Test match and a fantastic series," Cummins said at the presentation. "In particular, Shamar, the way he bowled today. He was right up for it and unfortunately, we were not good enough.

"We were confident coming today. Our efforts yesterday were really good, to have a very low total. [A target of] 200-odd was achievable. [West Indies] had different ideas and bowled beautifully and unfortunately [it was] just a bridge too far."

Steven Smith , opening for the first time in Tests this series, stayed unbeaten on 91 as wickets fell at the other end. He had scores of 12, 11 not out and 6 in his first three innings as Australia's Test opener. But the hosts had pinned their hopes on him, who was unbeaten on 33 overnight. He tried taking Australia all the way and when they were 20 away with just one wicket in hand, he played an audacious scoop off Alzarri Joseph for a six over fine leg. But with nine more to get, Shamar Joseph flattened Josh Hazlewood's off stump to complete the dramatic win.

"Don't think we are surprised [with Smith's innings]," Cummins said. "[We have] seen it for 15 years from Smithy. He was fantastic. [He] almost dragged us over the line single-handedly at the end."

The two Tests against West Indies cap a long home summer for Australia that saw them play three Tests at the turn of the year against Pakistan. The loss in the day-night Test in Brisbane - their first in a pink-ball game - saw them end the home summer with a 4-1 record.

"We have had the same bowling group for five Test matches for a home summer," Cummins said. "Yesterday was 37 degrees, 80-90% humidity. It is a big effort, but you still saw all the boys charging in and doing a great job. Great summer for the group, we can hold our heads high.

"We have all played enough to know this game humbles you quickly when you think you are on top of the world. You start from 0-0 each game. West Indies were fantastic this week, sometimes you learn the lessons the hard way.