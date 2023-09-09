IPL 2024: S Sriram joins Lucknow Super Giants as assistant coach
He rejoins head coach Langer - the pair had worked together closely for Australia
Former India allrounder S Sriram has joined Lucknow Super Giants as an assistant coach for IPL 2024. With the recent appointment of Justin Langer as head coach, the two are back together having worked with the Australia team previously.
Sriram had joined Australia's coaching set-up as a spin-bowling coach in 2016; by the end of his six-year tenure, he was an assistant coach. Under Langer and him, Australia won the 2021 T20 World Cup and the 2021-22 Ashes.
Sriram, an ECB level-3 coach, was with Royal Challengers Bangalore as their spin-bowling coach till IPL 2023. Last year, Bangladesh appointed him technical consultant for the 2022 Asia Cup and T20 World Cup, where he became their de facto head coach too in T20Is.
With Sriram's appointment, Super Giants' backroom staff is complete, the franchise said in a media release. Apart from Langer and Sriram, they have Vijay Dahiya as assistant coach, Morne Morkel as bowling coach, Pravin Tambe as spin-bowling consultant, and Jonty Rhodes as fielding coach. Gautam Gambhir is global mentor and MSK Prasad overall strategic consultant.
Super Giants have been part of two IPL seasons so far. On both occasions they made it to the playoffs.