IPL 2024: S Sriram joins Lucknow Super Giants as assistant coach

With Sriram's appointment, Super Giants' backroom staff is complete, the franchise said in a media release. Apart from Langer and Sriram, they have Vijay Dahiya as assistant coach, Morne Morkel as bowling coach, Pravin Tambe as spin-bowling consultant, and Jonty Rhodes as fielding coach. Gautam Gambhir is global mentor and MSK Prasad overall strategic consultant.