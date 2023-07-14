Langer takes over from Flower as Lucknow Super Giants head coach

Flower's tenure with the IPL franchise has ended after his contract was not renewed at the end of two years

Lucknow Super Giants have appointed Justin Langer as their new head coach.

Langer replaced Andy Flower , who served as the head coach at Super Giants since the franchise became a part of the IPL in 2022. LSG did not renew Flower's contract after the end of the two-year term, during which they finished in the top four on both occasions.

"Lucknow Super Giants are on the journey of building a great story in the IPL," Langer said in a statement released by the franchise. "We all have a role to play in that journey and I am excited to be a part of the team moving forward."

Langer has never held a coaching role in the IPL but has a rich pedigree as a coach in T20 cricket, having helmed Perth Scorchers to three Big Bash League titles. He was also the head coach when Australia won the T20 World Cup for the first time in 2021 in the UAE. He resigned as Australia's head coach early in 2022 after rejecting a short-term extension offer.

He has previously worked with Gautam Gambhir, Super Giants' director of cricket, when Gambhir was trying to resurrect his international career in 2015. A casual chat on the sidelines of the now-defunct Champions League T20 in 2014, where Gambhir was captaining Kolkata Knight Riders and Langer coaching Scorchers, turned into a one-on-one mentorship a year later. Gambhir spent a fortnight in Perth then to work on some technical issues and mental toughness through mixed martial arts and gymnastics.

After the stint, Langer stated that he was "impressed with Gambhir's desire" to work on his game at that stage in his career, after having led Knight Riders to the IPL title twice apart from having played a key role in two world titles with India - the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.

Flower, who worked closely with Gambhir, had a good run with the franchise that finished in the playoffs in both their seasons. In 2022, their first season in the IPL, Super Giants finished third, and in IPL 2023, they were knocked out in the Eliminator.