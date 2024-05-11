Pant suspended for one match due to slow over-rate, to miss RCB fixture

He has also been fined INR 30 lakh while the rest of the members of the DC playing XI and their impact player have also been fined

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has been suspended for one match for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct after his team maintained a slow over-rate during the match against Rajasthan Royals in Delhi on May 7. As a result, he will miss a crucial fixture, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

Additionally, Pant has also been fined INR 30 lakh while the rest of the members of the DC playing XI of that game, including the Impact Player, have also been individually fined either INR 12 lakh or 50% of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser. This was Pant's third over-rate breach this IPL.

A BCCI release said that DC filed an appeal challenging the ruling of the match referee as per Article 8 of the IPL Code of Conduct, following which the appeal was referred to the BCCI ombudsman for review. The ombudsman conducted a virtual hearing and affirmed that the match referee's decision remains final and binding. Along with Pant, DC's director of cricket Sourav Ganguly, head coach Ricky Ponting and CEO Sunil Gupta appeared on behalf of the team for the hearing.

In the appeal, DC cited multiple reasons for the delay, including that RR batters had hit 13 sixes on the day and that the controversial Sanju Samson dismissal decision had consumed extra time. However, it was ruled that there was no statistical information submitted explaining exactly how much time was additionally consumed by these events.

Each team in the IPL is allowed 85 minutes (4.25 minutes per over) to complete their 20 overs of the innings. In the match against RR, DC took 117.82 minutes to complete their 20 overs, which was in violation of the minimum over-rate requirements under the Code of Conduct.