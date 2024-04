The previous and only other instance of Royal Challengers Bengaluru successfully chasing a 200-plus target - against Kings XI Punjab . RCB had lost all 16 chases where the target was 200 and above in the 14 years between 2010 and 2024.

RCB are the first team to win by nine or more wickets while chasing a target of more than 200 in the IPL

Number of balls Will Jacks took to score his hundred against Titans - the fifth fastest hundred in the IPL and the second fastest for RCB, behind Chris Gayle's 30-ball century against Pune Warriors in 2013.

Runs scored by Jacks during the middle overs (7-16 overs) against Titans - the third most runs by a batter during middle overs of an IPL innings. Virender Sehwag scored 107 runs against Deccan Chargers in 2011, while Gayle scored 105 against Warriors in 2013.

10 Number of balls Jacks took to reach his century (41 balls) after getting to his fifty (31 balls) - the fewest deliveries a batter has taken to go from 50 to 100 in the IPL. The previous best was Gayle, who reached his century off 30 balls against Pune Warriors in 2013 after getting to fifty in 17 balls.

IPL seasons in which Virat Kohli has scored 500-plus runs - 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2023 and 2024. David Warner is the only other batter with 500-plus runs in seven IPL seasons.

4 T20 hundreds for Jacks and all have come in 50 or fewer balls. His previous three T20 hundreds came off 47 balls against Southern Brave in 2022, 41 balls versus Durban Super Giants in 2024, and off 50 balls against Chattogram Challengers in 2024. Gayle (10), Glenn Maxwell (5) and Suryakumar Yadav (4) are the other batters with four or more hundreds off 50 or fewer balls in T20 cricket (where data is available).