Jacks' rapid hundred eclipses Kohli's 70* for RCB's thrashing of Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 206 for 1 (Jacks 100*, Kohli 70*) beat Gujarat Titans 200 for 3 (Sai Sudharsan 84*, Shahrukh 58, Swapnil 1-23) by nine wickets

Royal Challengers Bengaluru overcame any vulnerabilities against spin in some style against Gujarat Titans, running down a target of 201 with nine wickets in hand and four overs to spare in Ahmedabad. Virat Kohli 's unbeaten 70 off 44 balls - 34 of them against spin - led the charge before a blitz from Will Jacks , who completed his maiden IPL ton on the last ball, helped RCB home with four overs to spare.

RCB took 124 off the 11 overs of spin bowled by Rashid Khan (0 for 51), Noor Ahmad (0 for 43) and R Sai Kishore (1 for 30) as GT were hiding for cover on a surface that became conducive to strokeplay as the game progressed.

Jacks' late assault - he hit four fours and nine sixes in his last 17 balls - helped RCB ransack 58 off two overs when they needed 53 off 36 balls, and in the process he brought up a 41-ball 100. It was an innings that changed speeds in a blink of an eye, and had Kohli gesturing that he missed only a bucket of popcorn and a cold drink from the best seat in the house to witness the Will-storm.

This was all after Gujarat Titans posted 200 for 3 on the back of an unbeaten 84 from B Sai Sudharsan and a 30-ball 58 from Shahrukh Khan . With the track assisting spin at the start of the game, it looked as if GT had enough on the board. Until it wasn't.

RCB's powerplay squeeze

Before the start of Sunday's fixtures, RCB had the second-worst economy rate in the powerplay, their 10.53 being only marginally better than Kolkata Knight Riders' 10.68. But against GT, the RCB bowlers were on the money, and it all started in the first over. Swapnil Singh , playing only his second game in IPL 2024, deceived Wriddhiman Saha by flight, having him caught at short third in an attempt to go inside out.

Thereon, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan merely consolidated. Their attempts to free the shackles did not bear fruit as they could manage only one four in the last three overs of the powerplay to finish on 42 for 1. Glenn Maxwell, back in the XI for RCB, then preyed on Gill's quiet start to have him caught brilliantly at long-on in a diving effort by Cameron Green.

Sai Sudharsan and Shahrukh inject momentum

At 45 for 2 in the seventh over, GT decided to send in Shahrukh at No. 4 and the move paid rich dividends. He got going straightaway, sweeping Maxwell over long-on for six before pulling a not-so-short one between long-on and deep midwicket for four. Shahrukh was asked to be the disruptor and he essayed that role to perfection. He was severe on Karn Sharma, hitting him for two sixes in two overs, which put him out of the attack. He then hit Green for 4, 4, 6 to bring up a 24-ball fifty, his first in the IPL.

Shahrukh's carnage allowed Sai Sudharsan to change gears. He was on 18 off 16 when the powerplay ended, and on 32 off 23 at the 10-over mark. He attacked Karn's legspin before putting away an-almost-perfect yorker from Mohammed Siraj to bring up his half-century off 34 balls. Titans managed to score 106 in the middle overs (7 to 16), the most they have in the phase this season. In fact, GT scored 86 off just 45 balls through the time Shahrukh was in the middle.

Even after Shahrukh's dismissal - castled by a reverse-swinging full delivery from Siraj - Sai Sudharsan did not relent. In his next 15 balls, he scored 34 and was particularly severe on spin - a strike rate of 205 (41 off 20) as opposed to 153.57 (43 off 28) against the quicks. However, the 51 GT managed at the death did seem a tad underwhelming.

Kohli spins it the RCB way

Faf du Plessis targeted Azmatullah Omarzai in the third over of the chase, hitting him for 6, 6, 4 - a sequence that ended with a scoop over the wicketkeeper. But R Sai Kishore, introduced in the fourth over, managed to have him hole out to deep midwicket to break the opening stand. That did not deter Kohli, who lofted Rashid Khan over his head before hitting two sixes in two balls off Sai Kishore's next.

It looked like Sai Kishore had managed to deceive him in the flight but Kohli's loft over wide long-off just evaded a leaping David Miller, before he firmly flicked the next one cleanly over wide long-on. He used the sweep to good effect, taking 22 off the shot in six attempts. That Jacks was still only coming to grips with the surface and GT's spinners at the other end seemed to have little effect on Kohli, who slashed one through backward point to race away to a 32-ball fifty.

Jacks cuts loose in the end

The only four Jacks had to his credit before the tenth over was a flashy outside edge after not picking Noor Ahmad's wrong'un. Mohit Sharma's introduction only helped him unleash his full range. He thwacked one over deep midwicket before smacking a slower one over extra cover. He then muscled Sai Kishore and Noor over long-on and deep square leg respectively in successive overs as he moved from a run-a-ball 16 to 44 off 29 inside four overs.