Live Report - Maxwell returns as RCB bowl against unchanged Titans

Live Report - Maxwell returns as RCB bowl against unchanged TitansBy S Sudarshanan
First-strike Swapnil!
Swapnil Singh continues his dream run in IPL 2024. He was brought in for his first game only in RCB's previous outing, their ninth in the season. He responded with two wickets in his first over, bowling the penultimate one of the powerplay. He was unafraid to get hit and finished with 2 for 40 off three overs.
Today he takes the first over, and the result?
Swapnil got his first one to jump off a good length one, which Saha defended. Saha then managed to whip one through midwicket for his first boundary. On the last ball of the over, with the field up on the off side, Swapnil tossed one up around off and middle, landing it on a length again. Saha makes room to go inside out but only gets a thick outside edge to short third.
Some key battles
RCB have chosen to go with one quick less, leaving Lockie Ferguson out. And they also start with four spinners in their XI - Karn Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Glenn Maxwell and Will Jacks - and just three fast bowlers in Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal and Cameron Green.
Head-to-head in T20s:
Gill vs Siraj - 70 runs, 44 balls, 0 dismissals
Gill vs Green - 43 runs, 15 balls, 0 dismissals
Saha vs Siraj - 55 runs, 45 balls, 3 dismissals
Miller vs Maxwell - 43 runs, 38 balls, 1 dismissal
Pssst... How has Gill fared against spin in IPL 2024? AskCricinfo and see for yourself!
Toss - RCB bowl first vs GT
Faf du Plessis lauds RCB bowlers' efforts in the last two games. Glenn Maxwell is back in the XI for RCB.
Shubman Gill does not think the wicket will change much, but wanted to chase as well. In the last couple of games our batting and bowling has come out well, he says. Titans are unchanged.
GT: Gill (capt), Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Omarzai, Miller, Tewatia, Shahrukh, Rashid, Sai Kishore, Noor, Mohit
Reserves: Warrier, Sharath, Vijay, Suthar, Nalkande
RCB: du Plessis (capt), Kohli, Jacks, Patidar, Maxwell, Green, Karthik (wk), Karn, Siraj, Dayal, Swapnil
Reserves: Lomror, Rawat, Himanshu, Akashdeep, Vyshak
Trial by spin for RCB?
A look at the numbers for RCB batters against spin in IPL 2024 in the middle overs (7 to 16).
Virat Kohli has faced a lot of those - understandably, since he is also the leading run-getter in the season - but has not really teed off. He started the season by hitting spin and pace but as the tournament progressed, RCB's batting did not fire much and Kohli had to resort to milking spin than necessarily hitting them. Which is why Rajat Patidar's return to form must be so welcome for them.
Welcome!
A hot afternoon in Ahmedabad - 38 degrees celsius - and two teams desperate to get off the bottom half of the points table will be batting it through - Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru. GT haven't been as consistent as they would have liked, with the top order taking longer time and leaving the rest of the batting line-up little time to do their power-hitting. RCB managed to halt their six-match losing streak in their previous outing, but could have a tough time adapting to spin at Titans' home. Sruthi Ravindranath sets it up nicely in her match preview.
A glance at what happened the last time a day game was played in Ahmedabad in IPL 2024:
