The Buzz

Englishmen leave IPL for T20 World Cup duty

ESPNcricinfo staff
13-May-2024 • 1 hr ago
It was always known that the England cricketers who are part of their T20 World Cup squad would be leaving the IPL around the time of the playoffs... It's started, tears are being shed, and, away from social media, replacement plans are being put in place.

