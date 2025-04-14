Teenager Mhatre replaces Gaikwad at CSK; Smaran replaces Zampa at SRH
Both Gaikwad and Zampa have been sidelined from the rest of IPL 2025 with injuries
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed 17-year-old Mumbai opener Ayush Mhatre as a replacement for the injured captain Ruturaj Gaikwad for the remainder of IPL 2025, for INR 30 lakh.
Mhatre is yet to make his T20 debut but has two centuries in seven List-A games. The first of them was a 117-ball 181 against Nagaland that included 15 fours and 11 sixes followed by a 93-ball 148 against Saurashtra that included 13 fours and nine sixes. He can also bowl offspin, with which he has picked up seven List A wickets in four innings.
Mhatre also represented the India Under-19 team in three games at the Asia Cup in 2024. It was in the first-class circuit, however, where he first made headlines. He made his red-ball debut in the Irani Cup last year and dazzled with a knock of 176 against Maharashtra - led by Gaikwad - that followed his 52 against Baroda on a turning track in Vadodara. So far he has played nine first-class games, scoring 504 runs, including two hundreds, at an average of 31.50. His List A numbers are more impressive: 458 runs in seven innings at an average of 65.42 and strike rate of 135.50. With his century against Nagaland, Mhatre had also broken Yashasvi Jaiswal's world record of becoming the youngest player to score 150-plus in men's senior List A cricket.
Gaikwad led CSK in their first five games, of which they lost four, before an elbow injury ruled him out of the season, with MS Dhoni taking over as captain.
Smaran replaces injured Zampa at SRH
Australia legspinner Adam Zampa has been sidelined from the rest of IPL 2025 with injury. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have brought in Karnataka batter R Smaran as his replacement. Smaran, 21, is uncapped in the IPL and has joined SRH at his base price of INR 30 lakh.
Smaran was among the breakout stars of the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring 433 runs in seven innings at an average of 72.16 and strike rate of just over 100. He also starred for them in the final with a knock of 101 off 92 balls that helped Karnataka lift the title by putting up 348. He has played six T20s so far, scoring 170 runs at a strike rate of 170. He was recently in action in the DY Patil tournament in Mumbai, in the lead-up to IPL 2025.