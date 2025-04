Teenager Mhatre replaces Gaikwad at CSK; Smaran replaces Zampa at SRH

Mhatre also represented the India Under-19 team in three games at the Asia Cup in 2024. It was in the first-class circuit, however, where he first made headlines. He made his red-ball debut in the Irani Cup last year and dazzled with a knock of 176 against Maharashtra - led by Gaikwad - that followed his 52 against Baroda on a turning track in Vadodara. So far he has played nine first-class games, scoring 504 runs, including two hundreds, at an average of 31.50. His List A numbers are more impressive: 458 runs in seven innings at an average of 65.42 and strike rate of 135.50. With his century against Nagaland, Mhatre had also broken Yashasvi Jaiswal 's world record of becoming the youngest player to score 150-plus in men's senior List A cricket.