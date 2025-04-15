Zampa's IPL ends due to shoulder injury
Zampa flew home to seek advice following a flair up of a problem he had previously battled in 2023
Australia legspinner Adam Zampa has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) due to a flair up of a previous shoulder injury.
Zampa played in SRH's first two matches of the tournament as the Impact Sub and took 1 for 48 and 1 for 46 in two very high scoring games - including the one which brought 528 runs between SRH and Rajasthan Royals. But he suffered some shoulder soreness in his bowling arm and missed the next four matches before flying home to Australia for further medical consultation.
It is understood to be a recurrence of an issue he had battled in the lead-up to the 2023 ODI World Cup. There he recovered to finish as the tournament's second-leading wicket-taker and was a key figure in Australia winning the trophy.
There was a possibility that Zampa could return to the IPL after a short rest to settle the problem but SRH opted to replace him with 21-year-old Karnataka batter R Smaran.
Zampa is now unlikely to play again until Australia's next T20I series against West Indies in the Caribbean starting in late July. He is a key part of Australia's build towards the T20 World Cup next year in India and Sri Lanka with the team set to play 19 bilateral T20Is between July and February ahead of the tournament.
Alex Malcolm is an associate editor at ESPNcricinfo