Zampa's IPL ends due to shoulder injury

It is understood to be a recurrence of an issue he had battled in the lead-up to the 2023 ODI World Cup. There he recovered to finish as the tournament's second-leading wicket-taker and was a key figure in Australia winning the trophy.

Zampa is now unlikely to play again until Australia's next T20I series against West Indies in the Caribbean starting in late July. He is a key part of Australia's build towards the T20 World Cup next year in India and Sri Lanka with the team set to play 19 bilateral T20Is between July and February ahead of the tournament.