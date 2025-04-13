Hardik keeps promise, gifts shredded-down bat to Kashvee

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya kept his promise to Gujarat Giants bowler Kashvee Gautam he had made a month ago, presenting her with his shredded-down bat.
Kashvee, a big fan of Hardik, met him during the Eliminator of the Women's Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai in March. During their meeting, Kashvee's Giants team-mate Harleen Deol revealed to Hardik that Kashvee not only tries to imitate his batting style but also has HP33 written on her bat. Hardik then promises to shred his bat down to her preferred weight of 1100g and gift it to her.
Ahead of the IPL match against Delhi Capitals in Delhi, Hardik presented his signed bat to her and also congratulated her on her maiden India call-up. "Let me know if you don't like it, you can give it back," Hardik is heard telling Kashvee in the video. "Enjoy, go well, play for India."
Kashvee posted the video on Instagram with the caption, "Champions don't just play the game - they uplift the next generation. Hardik Pandya, promise made, promise kept. Thank you."
Kashvee, 21, was one of the star performers at the WPL this year, picking up 11 wickets - the most by an Indian - in her nine games and was impressive with her pace and control. She received a maiden national call-up for the upcoming tri-series in Sri Lanka, where South Africa are the third team.