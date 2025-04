Hardik keeps promise, gifts shredded-down bat to Kashvee

Kashvee, a big fan of Hardik, met him during the Eliminator of the Women's Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai in March. During their meeting, Kashvee's Giants team-mate Harleen Deol revealed to Hardik that Kashvee not only tries to imitate his batting style but also has HP33 written on her bat. Hardik then promises to shred his bat down to her preferred weight of 1100g and gift it to her.