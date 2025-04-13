Hardik keeps promise, gifts shredded-down bat to Kashvee

Kashvee posted the video on Instagram with the caption, "Champions don't just play the game - they uplift the next generation. Hardik Pandya, promise made, promise kept. Thank you."

Kashvee, 21, was one of the star performers at the WPL this year, picking up 11 wickets - the most by an Indian - in her nine games and was impressive with her pace and control. She received a maiden national call-up for the upcoming tri-series in Sri Lanka, where South Africa are the third team.