Ishant Sharma handed one demerit point for breaching code of conduct against SRH

A statement from the IPL said that Ishant breached Article 2.2, which relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match". It was a Level 1 offence, for which Ishant admitted to and accepted match referee Javagal Srinath's sanction.

Ishant was taken for 53 runs in four wicketless overs against SRH in Hyderabad. He was subbed out 13 overs into GT's innings and was replaced by Sherfane Rutherford.

Ishant has had an expensive IPL so far. He has conceded 107 runs across eight overs in three games, and has taken just one wicket.