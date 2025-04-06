SRH vs GT, 19th Match at Hyderabad, IPL, Apr 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score
19th Match (N), Hyderabad, April 06, 2025, Indian Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
SRH
L
W
L
L
L
GT
A
A
L
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:48
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SRH10 M • 311 Runs • 34.56 Avg • 188.48 SR
10 M • 267 Runs • 29.67 Avg • 154.33 SR
10 M • 522 Runs • 58 Avg • 152.18 SR
10 M • 328 Runs • 32.8 Avg • 149.09 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SRH10 M • 9 Wkts • 10.71 Econ • 22.66 SR
SRH5 M • 6 Wkts • 10.06 Econ • 17 SR
GT6 M • 11 Wkts • 8.7 Econ • 10.9 SR
5 M • 8 Wkts • 8.5 Econ • 15 SR
Squad
SRH
GT
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|06 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
