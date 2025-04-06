Matches (17)
NZ vs PAK (1)
IPL (3)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
WI 4-Day (4)

SRH vs GT, 19th Match at Hyderabad, IPL, Apr 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score

19th Match (N), Hyderabad, April 06, 2025, Indian Premier League
PrevNext
Sunrisers Hyderabad FlagSunrisers Hyderabad
Gujarat Titans FlagGujarat Titans
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
SRH Win & Bat
GT Win & Bat
SRH Win & Bowl
GT Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:48
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TM Head
10 M • 311 Runs • 34.56 Avg • 188.48 SR
H Klaasen
10 M • 267 Runs • 29.67 Avg • 154.33 SR
B Sai Sudharsan
10 M • 522 Runs • 58 Avg • 152.18 SR
Shubman Gill
10 M • 328 Runs • 32.8 Avg • 149.09 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PJ Cummins
10 M • 9 Wkts • 10.71 Econ • 22.66 SR
HV Patel
5 M • 6 Wkts • 10.06 Econ • 17 SR
R Sai Kishore
6 M • 11 Wkts • 8.7 Econ • 10.9 SR
Mohammed Siraj
5 M • 8 Wkts • 8.5 Econ • 15 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SRH
GT
Player
Role
Pat Cummins (c)
Bowler
Abhishek Sharma 
Batting Allrounder
Rahul Chahar 
Bowler
Travis Head 
Top order Batter
Ishan Kishan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Heinrich Klaasen 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Eshan Malinga 
Bowler
Abhinav Manohar 
Batting Allrounder
Kamindu Mendis 
Allrounder
Mohammed Shami 
Bowler
Wiaan Mulder 
Allrounder
Nitish Kumar Reddy 
Batting Allrounder
Harshal Patel 
Bowler
Sachin Baby 
Batter
Simarjeet Singh 
Bowler
Atharva Taide 
Batting Allrounder
Jaydev Unadkat 
Bowler
Aniket Verma 
Batter
Adam Zampa 
Bowler
Zeeshan Ansari 
Bowler
Match details
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days06 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
PBKS22041.485
DC22041.320
RCB32141.149
GT32140.807
KKR42240.070
LSG42240.048
MI41320.108
CSK3122-0.771
RR3122-1.112
SRH4132-1.612
Full Table