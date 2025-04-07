IPL 2025 Orange Cap and Purple Cap leaderboards - Siraj joint-second among bowlers
Despite a rare failure, Sai Sudarshan remains second on the batters' list
Check out who the top run-getters and top wicket-takers are in IPL 2025 after Sunday's match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in Hyderabad.
Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) Nicholas Pooran stays on top of the run-scorers' table, with 201 runs from four innings. He scored only 12 in his latest knock, against Mumbai Indians (MI). But before that, he got 75 from 30 balls against Delhi Capitals (DC), 70 from 26 against SRH, and 44 from 30 against Punjab Kings (PBKS).
GT opener Sai Sudharsan is in second position after a rare failure against SRH - he scored 5 off nine balls. Before this, he had scored 49, 63 and 74. All up, he has 191 runs in four innings.
Mitchell Marsh is at No. 3. He has 184 runs from four innings. There was a duck against PBKS, but Marsh scored a half-century every other time he walked out.
Noor Ahmad, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) left-arm wristspinner, continues to head the Purple Cap table with ten wickets from four games. His spell of 4 for 18 in CSK's first game, agains MI, remains his best so far.
DC's Mitchell Starc, who picked up his maiden five-for in T20s, against SRH, remains second on the list with nine wickets in three games.
GT's Mohammed Siraj equalled Starc's tally on Sunday night with his own IPL best, albeit he has played four games to Starc's three. Siraj picked up 4 for 17 against SRH to hand them their four successive loss, and was named the Player of the Match.