IPL 2025 Orange Cap and Purple Cap leaderboards - Siraj joint-second among bowlers

Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) Nicholas Pooran stays on top of the run-scorers' table, with 201 runs from four innings. He scored only 12 in his latest knock, against Mumbai Indians (MI). But before that, he got 75 from 30 balls against Delhi Capitals (DC), 70 from 26 against SRH , and 44 from 30 against Punjab Kings (PBKS)