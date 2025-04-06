Live Report - Rashid Khan vs SRH in Hyderabad

Live
Live Report - Rashid Khan vs SRH in HyderabadBy Deivarayan Muthu
GT win the toss and opt to bowl
Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill won the toss and chose to bowl on a black-soil surface in Hyderabad. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins said that they were happy to bat first and that they will not veer away from their aggressive approach with the bat, despite having suffered three losses in a row.
Harshal Patel was unavailable for this match because of an illness, according to Cummins. In his absence, SRH handed left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat his first match of the season.
GT also made one change, giving offspin-bowling allrounder Washington Sundar a franchise debut. They shored up their spin attack at the expense of left-arm seam-bowling allrounder Arshad Khan. Rashid Khan, who will be facing his former franchise SRH for the first time in Hyderabad, and R Sai Kishore will lead their spin attack.
Gujarat Titans bowl-first XI: 1 Shubman Gill (capt), 2 B Sai Sudharsan, 3 Jos Buttler (wk), 4 Rahul Tewatia,5 M Shahrukh Khan, 6 Rashid Khan, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 R Sai Kishore, 9 Mohammed Siraj, 10 Prasidh Krishna, 11 Ishant Sharma
Impact subs: Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan
Sunrisers Hyderabad bat-first XI: 1 Travis Head, 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Ishan Kishan, 4 Nitish Kumar Reddy, 5 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6 Aniket Verma, 7 Kamindu Mendis, 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9 Zeeshan Ansari, 10 Jaydev Unadkat, 11 Mohammed Shami
Impact subs: Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Simarjeet Singh, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder
Washington to debut for GT
Offspin-bowling allrounder Washington Sundar is set to make his debut for GT against his former franchise, SRH, today. With three lefties in SRH's top three, will Washington operate with the new ball for GT? He spent the entire Champions Trophy on the bench, though, and has not played a competitive game since the Ahmedabad ODI against England in February.
This pitch doesn't quite look like a belter. It's a black-soil surface, and Varun Aaron reckons that the cutters from Cummins might be effective here. He also expects Jaydev Unadkat to play for SRH.
Rashid vs SRH in Hyderabad
SRH's sixy batting line-up has hit a snag in IPL 2025 after they had started their season by posting 286 for 6 in late March. They have lost three games in a row since, including one at home. However, the easy-paced, bash-through-the-line pitch in Hyderabad could still favour their explosive style of batting.
SRH, who are currently at the bottom of the points table, will be up against Gujarat Titans, who have won two in a row. GT have managed to put together a balanced team, despite Kagiso Rabada returning home for personal reasons. How will Rashid Khan fare against his former franchise? This is the first time Rashid will go up against SRH in Hyderabad.
