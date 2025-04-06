Live Report - Rashid Khan vs SRH in Hyderabad

SRH's sixy batting line-up has hit a snag in IPL 2025 after they had started their season by posting 286 for 6 in late March. They have lost three games in a row since, including one at home. However, the easy-paced, bash-through-the-line pitch in Hyderabad could still favour their explosive style of batting.

SRH, who are currently at the bottom of the points table, will be up against Gujarat Titans, who have won two in a row. GT have managed to put together a balanced team, despite Kagiso Rabada returning home for personal reasons. How will Rashid Khan fare against his former franchise? This is the first time Rashid will go up against SRH in Hyderabad.