Tactics board: Suryakumar-Tilak vs DC's spinners, a potential promotion for Stubbs?

DC are a rare team whose spinners have done well against Suryakumar Yadav . Axar Patel has gone at under a run a ball, and Kuldeep Yadav got him out the last time he came up against Suryakumar. However, Tilak Varma more than makes up for it with a strike rate of 178 against both of the spinners. We might just see MI promote Tilak if they get off to a good start or Axar bringing himself on should Surya and Rohit Sharma bat together. That is one pairing MI should look to avoid: both go at under a run a ball against Axar and aren't great against Kuldeep either. Considering spin is DC's strength, don't bet against some flexibility in the order should Ryan Rickleton be the first batter dismissed.