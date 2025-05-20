Purple and Orange caps: Noor, Jaiswal could grab top spots on Tuesday
Otherwise, the GT openers and their seam bowler Prasidh Krishna currently lead the charts
A look at the Orange Cap and Purple Cap race after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Monday's IPL 2025 encounter.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Noor Ahmad has a chance to grab the Purple Cap on Tuesday when his team takes on Rajasthan Royals (RR). With 20 wickets in 12 outings so far, Noor is the most successful spinner this season, and is only one scalp behind Prasidh Krishna of Gujarat Titans (GT). When Noor played RR last time, he took 2 for 28.
Behind Prasidh and Noor on the wicket-takers' tally are fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Trent Boult of Mumbai Indians (MI) on 18 wickets apiece. Rounding up the top five is Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy with 17 wickets.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, who struck a 25-ball 50 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday afternoon, is No. 3 on the batters' charts with 523 runs in 13 innings. However, if Jaiswal scores 95 or more runs against CSK on Tuesday, he will take the No. 1 spot, if only briefly, with B Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill - the GT opening pair - having two games in hand by the time they play their next match on Thursday.
Sudharsan is currently leading the charts with an overall tally of 617 runs from 12 innings, while his captain, Gill, is one spot behind with 601 runs in 12 innings. Mumbai's Suryakumar Yadav (510), RCB's Virat Kohli (505) and GT's Jos Buttler (500) are the only other batters to cross 500 runs this season.
Here's what ESPNcricinfo's MVP table looks like. A successful outing for Noor on Tuesday could also see him jump from No. 3 to No. 1.
And here are some other IPL 2025 tables that show the season's best performers in different aspects of the T20 game.