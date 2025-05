Purple and Orange caps: Noor, Jaiswal could grab top spots on Tuesday

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Noor Ahmad has a chance to grab the Purple Cap on Tuesday when his team takes on Rajasthan Royals (RR). With 20 wickets in 12 outings so far, Noor is the most successful spinner this season, and is only one scalp behind Prasidh Krishna of Gujarat Titans (GT). When Noor played RR last time, he took 2 for 28.