MI sign Bairstow, Gleeson and Asalanka as temporary replacements

An IPL statement said that Bairstow will join at a price of INR 5.25 crore, while fast bowler Gleeson was picked at a reserve price of INR 1 crore and Asalanka for INR 75 lakhs.

The replacement players will be available from the playoffs onwards, should MI qualify. Currently, MI and Delhi Capitals (DC) are fighting for the last remaining slot in the top four and they play each other in a crucial game on Wednesday. This will also be MI's first match since the IPL resumed on May 17 after it was interrupted due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

If Mumbai Indians make the playoffs, these will be their temporary replacements • ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Jacks will not be available after MI's last league game on May 26 owing to his commitment with the national team for ODIs against West Indies, while Rickelton and Bosch will join South Africa for their preparations ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. They will all leave after their final league game against Punjab Kings on May 26.

Bairstow went unsold at November's mega auction and has not played for England in any format since June 2024. He has captained Yorkshire in the County Championship this season but will miss Friday's fixture against Nottinghamshire and their first two T20 Blast fixtures.

"These decisions are never straightforward - especially given how much I've enjoyed leading Yorkshire this year," Bairstow said on his Instagram account. "I'm incredibly grateful to the club for understanding, continued support and look forward to getting stuck back in on my return. This is a fantastic opportunity, and I'm excited to contribute to MI's campaign. Can't wait to get started and experience the energy of Mumbai."

Gavin Hamilton, Yorkshire's general manager, said: "Whilst it is naturally disappointing to lose Jonny for the next few weeks, the opportunity for him to play in the final stages of the IPL at this stage in his career is huge. Jonny has been open with us around his desire to play in the IPL from our very first conversation with him, and we'd like to wish him the best of luck in the coming weeks."

Bairstow has made 50 IPL appearances across five seasons, having represented Sunrisers Hyderabad (2019-21) and Punjab Kings (2022 and 2024). He has an impressive record in the league, averaging 34.54 and striking at 144.45, and has scored two IPL hundreds - one of them in a record-breaking run chase at Eden Gardens last year.

Gleeson, 37, made his IPL debut last year when he played two matches for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as a replacement player. He is on a white-ball contract with his county, Warwickshire, and will miss their opening two T20 Blast fixtures.

Asalanka, Sri Lanka's white-ball captain, has never played the IPL before and went unsold at the auction last year. He is the latest batter from Sri Lanka, after Kusal Mendis , to travel to India for IPL.