LSG's Rathi suspended for one game after Abhishek incident
Abhishek also picked up a 25% fine for his involvement in the incident
Digvesh Rathi, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner, has breached the IPL's Code of Conduct for a third time this season, leaving him suspended for one game alongside a 50% fine of his match fee. Rathi picked up the infraction in LSG's home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), following his dismissal of Abhishek Sharma.
The incident happened in the eighth over of the chase after Rathi dismissed Abhishek. He gave the batter a send-off with a wave and an entry in his "notebook" which was followed by an exchange of words with the batter, needing the intervention of umpire Michael Gough. Rathi has now accumulated five demerit points for the season, due to which the suspension has kicked in. He will miss LSG's next game against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Thursday.
Rathi's five demerit points this season are all under Article 2.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct. According to the code, four demerit points add up to one suspension point, meaning players are forced to sit out one match when that mark is reached. Since the demerit points remain on an individual's record for a period of 36 months, Rathi will have to be careful even in the upcoming seasons, since eight demerit points would result in a two-game suspension and 11 demerit points would result in a three-game suspension.
Rathi had earlier picked up one demerit point for his celebration and charge towards Punjab Kings' (PBKS) Priyansh Arya on April 1 and two demerit points for his celebration against Naman Dhir of Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 4, both involving his "notebook" send off. After his first offence against PBKS, Rathi was told by the match officials about why he was penalised. When Rathi was pulled up against MI three days later, he said that he was under the impression that the first time he was sanctioned for charging towards the batter.
Abhishek was also fined 25% of his match fee for his involvement in the incident. This was his first infraction of the season. Despite the heated moment between the game, the two players appeared to be in better spirits after the match. The two shook hands after the game and were seen joking around with each other as the teams caught up after the match which SRH won by six wickets and ten balls to spare.
From the contest's perspective, Rathi will be missed by LSG against table-toppers GT. He has been LSG's highest wicket-taker with 14 scalps in a forgettable season for their bowlers. He will be available, though, for LSG's final league game of the season on May 27 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).