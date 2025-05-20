LSG's Rathi suspended for one game after Abhishek incident

The incident happened in the eighth over of the chase after Rathi dismissed Abhishek. He gave the batter a send-off with a wave and an entry in his "notebook" which was followed by an exchange of words with the batter, needing the intervention of umpire Michael Gough. Rathi has now accumulated five demerit points for the season, due to which the suspension has kicked in. He will miss LSG's next game against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Thursday.

Rathi's five demerit points this season are all under Article 2.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct. According to the code, four demerit points add up to one suspension point, meaning players are forced to sit out one match when that mark is reached. Since the demerit points remain on an individual's record for a period of 36 months, Rathi will have to be careful even in the upcoming seasons, since eight demerit points would result in a two-game suspension and 11 demerit points would result in a three-game suspension.

Rathi had earlier picked up one demerit point for his celebration and charge towards Punjab Kings' (PBKS) Priyansh Arya on April 1 and two demerit points for his celebration against Naman Dhir of Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 4, both involving his "notebook" send off. After his first offence against PBKS, Rathi was told by the match officials about why he was penalised. When Rathi was pulled up against MI three days later, he said that he was under the impression that the first time he was sanctioned for charging towards the batter.

What is Article 2.5? Article 2.5 includes any language, action or gesture used by a Player and directed towards a batter upon his/her dismissal which has the potential to provoke an aggressive reaction from the dismissed batter, whether or not any reaction results, or which could be considered to disparage or demean the dismissed batter, regardless of whether the batter him/herself feels disparaged or demeaned

Abhishek was also fined 25% of his match fee for his involvement in the incident. This was his first infraction of the season. Despite the heated moment between the game, the two players appeared to be in better spirits after the match. The two shook hands after the game and were seen joking around with each other as the teams caught up after the match which SRH won by six wickets and ten balls to spare.