Rishabh Pant, LSG captain: "We knew we had gaps to fill because of injuries. As a team we had decided not to talk about it. But it became to close the gaps. The way we planned the auction, if we would have had the same bowling, the story would have been different. Sometimes things go your way, sometimes they don't. We take pride in the way we played and will look at the positives. We have a strong batting firepower. Even for bowlers, there were times when they were bowling in good areas. We were trying to make the best of it. We knew we were ten runs short. We were good in patches but did not close out the game. [Rathi] The bowler Rathi has come up nicely. This is his first season. The way he bowled, it was good to see. Rathi is one of the positives."