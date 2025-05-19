Length ball on off, he taps it towards backward point and sprints to the other end to seal the deal for SRH. They have knocked LSG out of IPL 2025
LSG vs SRH, 61st Match at Lucknow, IPL, May 19 2025 - Match Result
SRH won by 6 wickets (with 10 balls remaining)
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|SRH
|97.09
|59(20)
|77.39
|97.09
|-
|-
|-
|SRH
|79.55
|-
|-
|-
|2/28
|2.65
|79.55
|LSG
|73.9
|-
|-
|-
|2/37
|3.31
|73.9
|LSG
|58.05
|65(39)
|66.45
|58.05
|-
|-
|-
|LSG
|46.04
|4(1)
|5.81
|7.84
|1/39
|1.45
|38.2
Right then. That is all we have for you from Lucknow tonight. The IPL caravan moves to Delhi tomorrow where CSK take on RR. Do join us for that. On behalf of Raghav and Ashish, this is Sudarshanan signing off. G'night and ciao, folks!
11:28pm This is the first successful 200-plus chase in the IPL at Ekana. LSG players' heads drop. Pant gathers himself before getting to the handshakes. It has been a tough season for him as a player and as a captain. They began with a few unlikely wins but the poor form of the middle order came back to haunt them. And today was an apt summation of the season that was for them. Their openers put them on course for a big total. But there was nothing concrete to follow once they fell.
LSG assistant coach Vijay Dahiya has a quiet word with Abhishek as teams shake hands. Abhishek and Rathi once again have a brief chat before moving on. It was an episode both of them would want to move past. It was Abhishek's blitz that set up SRH's chase. Rathi briefly threatened to undo his good work but Kamindu applied the just finishing touches before he clutched his hamstring and walked off.
Rishabh Pant, LSG captain: "We knew we had gaps to fill because of injuries. As a team we had decided not to talk about it. But it became to close the gaps. The way we planned the auction, if we would have had the same bowling, the story would have been different. Sometimes things go your way, sometimes they don't. We take pride in the way we played and will look at the positives. We have a strong batting firepower. Even for bowlers, there were times when they were bowling in good areas. We were trying to make the best of it. We knew we were ten runs short. We were good in patches but did not close out the game. [Rathi] The bowler Rathi has come up nicely. This is his first season. The way he bowled, it was good to see. Rathi is one of the positives."
Daniel Vettori, SRH head coach: "After the extended break, it was tough coming back. To be able to pull off a difficult chase was a fantastic effort. [Abhishek] We are used to it. He is incredible. Big challenge for teams is when he gets through the early phase and takes on the spinners. Normally he is very successful then. Certain people step up at certain times. Last few games were about projecting for next season. Kamindu and Eshan Malinga complemented what Klaasen and Abhishek pulled off. Some pitches allow you to take on the aggressive style. We understand teams are going to come hard at us. That is the style most teams are playing. We want Head and Abhishek to go out and play aggressive. Rest of the players adapt to the situations and conditions. Sometimes wickets allow you to play in the manner. A lot of planning went into bowling at those two. I don't want a style change but I want them to adapt. Head is in quarantine."
Pat Cummins, SRH captain: "Probably a few more than we would have liked. Walking out to chase 205, we were confident. Eshan Malinga has been good, worked with the coaches and a great executor. When we are at our best, it doesn't look like they [Klaasen and Kamindu] took risks. Win gives a lot of confidence for next year."
Abhishek Sharma, Player of the Match: "We [him and Rathi] spoke after the game, it is all good now. If we would have batted first, I would have other plans. When you are chasing over 200, I had to go hard. Atharva and me had a chat that we will see the first ball and then knock it around. If you ask any international player, they would say if you are chasing, you should win the powerplay. I wanted to express myself, if I do well, team will do well. You have to take the responsibility as an international player. The plan was same as in the international side. If it is there on the first ball, I had to go for it."
Streaky four gets Reddy going. Full toss just outside off, he goes for the off drive but gets an outside edge through where slip would have stood
Rathi running off the field now. O'Rourke into the attack
Short and wide outside off, Aniket slashed hard over backward point and gets going with four. Rathi charges to his right from deep third and throws himself off, lands awkwardly on his left shoulder
Kamindu limps off and is retired hurt and Nitish Reddy walks in next
Kamindu is down on the ground and is getting the physio's attention.
Yorker outside off, squeezed to cover and charges to the other end. Pooran has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. And at the end of the run he clutches his right hamstring
Short and wide outside off, slashed away to deep third
Aniket Verma is in at No. 6, 11 needed off 15
Edged and gone? Pant thinks so and opts for the review. Thakur spears it full and wide outside off, just inside the tramline. Klaasen looks to dig it out and Pant thinks that is an outside edge. In fact, it is not a review from LSG but an umpire's review. The Ultra-Edge shows a spike and Klaasen is out of here after a smart, attacking innings. Thakur picks up a wicket in his final over
Another full toss, dealt with in a strong manner. Klaasen stands still and whips it across the line, almost goes the distance over deep midwicket
Klaaaaas shot. Full toss outside off, he leans into it and swipes it over square leg. Noone deep there and that brings up the fifty stand
Thakur's last over
bhupathi: "Abhishek Knock made sure that this pair can take singles and win the match"
Length ball around off, punched to long-on to retain strike
Full and sprayed down leg, Pant has to dive to pouch that
Short ball outside off, pulled through midwicket, Samad gets around from long-on and stops it with a dive
Very full outside off, squeezed to backward point for a quick run
Short ball, pace taken off, he pulls it to deep backward square leg
Offcutter on a length slanting away, he gets a thick inside edge onto his leg
Very full on leg, chipped back past the non-striker
Akash Deep brought back
Timeout
Length ball outside off, 128.3kph, punched to long-off
Yorker on middle and leg, flicked through midwicket and they sprint back for two
To the other side of O'Rourke now. He does well again to keep it to one. Another bumper that Kamindu pulls, doesn't get the boundary he is searching for
Length ball angling in, he pulls it through backward square leg. O'Rourke covers good ground in the deep and uses every inch of his tall frame to dive and save two
Goes wide of the crease and spears it full on middle, flicked to long-on
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|Toss
|Sunrisers Hyderabad, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|19 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
|SRH Player Replacement
Impact player:
|LSG Player Replacement
Impact player:
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Sunrisers Hyderabad 2, Lucknow Super Giants 0
Over 19 • SRH 206/4SRH won by 6 wickets (with 10 balls remaining)
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|13
|9
|caught
|59
|20
|bowled
|35
|28
|caught
|47
|28
|retired hurt
|32
|21
|not out
|5
|2
|not out
|5
|2
|Extras
|(lb 1, w 9)
|Total
|206(4 wkts; 18.2 ovs)