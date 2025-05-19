Matches (9)
IPL (2)
County DIV1 (1)
County DIV2 (4)
Women's One-Day Cup (1)
PSL (1)

LSG vs SRH, 61st Match at Lucknow, IPL, May 19 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
61st Match (N), Lucknow, May 19, 2025, Indian Premier League
PrevNext
Lucknow Super Giants FlagLucknow Super Giants

#7

205/7
Sunrisers Hyderabad FlagSunrisers Hyderabad

#8

(18.2/20 ov, T:206) 206/4

SRH won by 6 wickets (with 10 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
59 (20)
abhishek-sharma
Cricinfo's MVP
97.09 ptsImpact List
abhishek-sharma
Summary
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
Blog
News
Videos
Photos
Fan Ratings
What will be the toss result?
LSG Win & Bat
32%
SRH Win & Bat
27%
LSG Win & Bowl
22%
SRH Win & Bowl
19%
7.6K votes
411

This is the highest match aggregate (411) involving SRH & LSG in IPL

Match centre 
Scores: M Venkat Raghav | Comms: S Sudarshanan
Scorecard summary
Lucknow Super Giants 205/7(20 overs)
Mitchell Marsh
65 (39)
Eshan Malinga
2/28 (4)
Aiden Markram
61 (38)
Harsh Dubey
1/44 (4)
Sunrisers Hyderabad 206/4(18.2 overs)
Abhishek Sharma
59 (20)
Digvesh Rathi
2/37 (4)
Heinrich Klaasen
47 (28)
Shardul Thakur
1/39 (4)
View full scorecard
Cricinfo’s Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Abhishek Sharma
SRH97.0959(20)77.3997.09---
Eshan Malinga
SRH79.55---2/282.6579.55
Digvesh Rathi
LSG73.9---2/373.3173.9
Mitchell Marsh
LSG58.0565(39)66.4558.05---
Shardul Thakur
LSG46.044(1)5.817.841/391.4538.2
View full list

Right then. That is all we have for you from Lucknow tonight. The IPL caravan moves to Delhi tomorrow where CSK take on RR. Do join us for that. On behalf of Raghav and Ashish, this is Sudarshanan signing off. G'night and ciao, folks!

11:28pm This is the first successful 200-plus chase in the IPL at Ekana. LSG players' heads drop. Pant gathers himself before getting to the handshakes. It has been a tough season for him as a player and as a captain. They began with a few unlikely wins but the poor form of the middle order came back to haunt them. And today was an apt summation of the season that was for them. Their openers put them on course for a big total. But there was nothing concrete to follow once they fell.

LSG assistant coach Vijay Dahiya has a quiet word with Abhishek as teams shake hands. Abhishek and Rathi once again have a brief chat before moving on. It was an episode both of them would want to move past. It was Abhishek's blitz that set up SRH's chase. Rathi briefly threatened to undo his good work but Kamindu applied the just finishing touches before he clutched his hamstring and walked off.

Rishabh Pant, LSG captain: "We knew we had gaps to fill because of injuries. As a team we had decided not to talk about it. But it became to close the gaps. The way we planned the auction, if we would have had the same bowling, the story would have been different. Sometimes things go your way, sometimes they don't. We take pride in the way we played and will look at the positives. We have a strong batting firepower. Even for bowlers, there were times when they were bowling in good areas. We were trying to make the best of it. We knew we were ten runs short. We were good in patches but did not close out the game. [Rathi] The bowler Rathi has come up nicely. This is his first season. The way he bowled, it was good to see. Rathi is one of the positives."

Daniel Vettori, SRH head coach: "After the extended break, it was tough coming back. To be able to pull off a difficult chase was a fantastic effort. [Abhishek] We are used to it. He is incredible. Big challenge for teams is when he gets through the early phase and takes on the spinners. Normally he is very successful then. Certain people step up at certain times. Last few games were about projecting for next season. Kamindu and Eshan Malinga complemented what Klaasen and Abhishek pulled off. Some pitches allow you to take on the aggressive style. We understand teams are going to come hard at us. That is the style most teams are playing. We want Head and Abhishek to go out and play aggressive. Rest of the players adapt to the situations and conditions. Sometimes wickets allow you to play in the manner. A lot of planning went into bowling at those two. I don't want a style change but I want them to adapt. Head is in quarantine."

Pat Cummins, SRH captain: "Probably a few more than we would have liked. Walking out to chase 205, we were confident. Eshan Malinga has been good, worked with the coaches and a great executor. When we are at our best, it doesn't look like they [Klaasen and Kamindu] took risks. Win gives a lot of confidence for next year."

Abhishek Sharma, Player of the Match: "We [him and Rathi] spoke after the game, it is all good now. If we would have batted first, I would have other plans. When you are chasing over 200, I had to go hard. Atharva and me had a chat that we will see the first ball and then knock it around. If you ask any international player, they would say if you are chasing, you should win the powerplay. I wanted to express myself, if I do well, team will do well. You have to take the responsibility as an international player. The plan was same as in the international side. If it is there on the first ball, I had to go for it."

18.2
1
O'Rourke to Nitish Kumar, 1 run

Length ball on off, he taps it towards backward point and sprints to the other end to seal the deal for SRH. They have knocked LSG out of IPL 2025

18.1
4
O'Rourke to Nitish Kumar, FOUR runs

Streaky four gets Reddy going. Full toss just outside off, he goes for the off drive but gets an outside edge through where slip would have stood

Rathi running off the field now. O'Rourke into the attack

end of over 1814 runs • 1 wicket
SRH: 201/4CRR: 11.16 RRR: 2.50 • Need 5 from 12b
Aniket Verma5 (2b 1x4)
Nitish Kumar Reddy0 (0b)
Shardul Thakur 4-0-39-1
Akash Deep 3-0-33-0
17.6
4
Thakur to Verma, FOUR runs

Short and wide outside off, Aniket slashed hard over backward point and gets going with four. Rathi charges to his right from deep third and throws himself off, lands awkwardly on his left shoulder

Kamindu limps off and is retired hurt and Nitish Reddy walks in next

Kamindu is down on the ground and is getting the physio's attention.

17.5
1
Thakur to Kamindu Mendis, 1 run

Yorker outside off, squeezed to cover and charges to the other end. Pooran has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. And at the end of the run he clutches his right hamstring

Kamindu Mendis retired hurt 32 (21b 3x4 0x6 32m) SR: 152.38
17.4
1
Thakur to Verma, 1 run

Short and wide outside off, slashed away to deep third

Aniket Verma is in at No. 6, 11 needed off 15

17.3
W
Thakur to Klaasen, OUT

Edged and gone? Pant thinks so and opts for the review. Thakur spears it full and wide outside off, just inside the tramline. Klaasen looks to dig it out and Pant thinks that is an outside edge. In fact, it is not a review from LSG but an umpire's review. The Ultra-Edge shows a spike and Klaasen is out of here after a smart, attacking innings. Thakur picks up a wicket in his final over

Heinrich Klaasen c †Pant b Thakur 47 (28b 4x4 1x6 48m) SR: 167.85
17.2
4
Thakur to Klaasen, FOUR runs

Another full toss, dealt with in a strong manner. Klaasen stands still and whips it across the line, almost goes the distance over deep midwicket

17.1
4
Thakur to Klaasen, FOUR runs

Klaaaaas shot. Full toss outside off, he leans into it and swipes it over square leg. Noone deep there and that brings up the fifty stand

Thakur's last over

bhupathi: "Abhishek Knock made sure that this pair can take singles and win the match"

end of over 178 runs
SRH: 187/3CRR: 11.00 RRR: 6.33 • Need 19 from 18b
Heinrich Klaasen39 (25b 2x4 1x6)
Kamindu Mendis31 (20b 3x4)
Akash Deep 3-0-33-0
Avesh Khan 3-0-25-0
16.6
1
Akash Deep to Klaasen, 1 run

Length ball around off, punched to long-on to retain strike

16.6
1w
Akash Deep to Klaasen, 1 wide

Full and sprayed down leg, Pant has to dive to pouch that

16.5
2
Akash Deep to Klaasen, 2 runs

Short ball outside off, pulled through midwicket, Samad gets around from long-on and stops it with a dive

16.4
1
Akash Deep to Kamindu Mendis, 1 run

Very full outside off, squeezed to backward point for a quick run

16.3
1
Akash Deep to Klaasen, 1 run

Short ball, pace taken off, he pulls it to deep backward square leg

16.2
1
Akash Deep to Kamindu Mendis, 1 run

Offcutter on a length slanting away, he gets a thick inside edge onto his leg

16.1
1
Akash Deep to Klaasen, 1 run

Very full on leg, chipped back past the non-striker

Akash Deep brought back

In the lead-up to the World Test Championship final, ESPNcricinfo, Star Sports and JioHotstar are inviting you to help us pick the greatest Test of the 21st century. In the voting bracket, we now have two Chepauk epics - 2001 versus 2008 and India's fortress breach of Gabba 2021 against Laxman's Mohali heist. What are your picks?

Which Chepauk Test was more exciting?
37.7K votes
IND-AUS - Chennai, 2001
IND-ENG - Chennai, 2008
Which was the more memorable Test?
37.8K votes
AUS vs IND, Brisbane, 2021
IND vs AUS, Mohali, 2010
end of over 168 runs
SRH: 179/3CRR: 11.18 RRR: 6.75 • Need 27 from 24b
Heinrich Klaasen34 (21b 2x4 1x6)
Kamindu Mendis29 (18b 3x4)
Avesh Khan 3-0-25-0
Shardul Thakur 3-0-25-0

Timeout

15.6
1
Avesh Khan to Klaasen, 1 run

Length ball outside off, 128.3kph, punched to long-off

15.5
2
Avesh Khan to Klaasen, 2 runs

Yorker on middle and leg, flicked through midwicket and they sprint back for two

H Klaasen
Heinrich Klaasen vs Avesh Khan
BALLS
22
RUNS
23
OUTS
1
SR
104.54
4s/6s
2/0
Avesh Khan
15.4
1
Avesh Khan to Kamindu Mendis, 1 run

To the other side of O'Rourke now. He does well again to keep it to one. Another bumper that Kamindu pulls, doesn't get the boundary he is searching for

15.3
2
Avesh Khan to Kamindu Mendis, 2 runs

Length ball angling in, he pulls it through backward square leg. O'Rourke covers good ground in the deep and uses every inch of his tall frame to dive and save two

15.2
1
Avesh Khan to Klaasen, 1 run

Goes wide of the crease and spears it full on middle, flicked to long-on

Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
MR Marsh
65 runs (39)
6 fours4 sixes
Productive shot
pull
20 runs
2 fours2 sixes
Control
73%
AK Markram
61 runs (38)
4 fours4 sixes
Productive shot
straight drive
17 runs
1 four2 sixes
Control
85%
Best performances - bowlers
E Malinga
O
4
M
0
R
28
W
2
ECO
7
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
DS Rathi
O
4
M
0
R
37
W
2
ECO
9.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
1W
View more stats
Match details
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
TossSunrisers Hyderabad, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
SRH
Abhishek Sharma
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days19 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
SRH Player Replacement
Impact player
Atharva Taide
in
Zeeshan Ansari
 out (1st innings, 15.6 ov)
LSG Player Replacement
Impact player
Shardul Thakur
in
Mitchell Marsh
 out (1st innings, 19.3 ov)
Umpires
India
Kannur SwaroopanandDRS
England
Michael GoughDRS
TV Umpire
India
Virender Sharma
Reserve Umpire
India
Abhijit Bhattacharya
Match Referee
India
Pankaj Dharmani
PointsSunrisers Hyderabad 2, Lucknow Super Giants 0
Language
English
Win Probability
SRH 100%
LSGSRH
100%50%100%LSG InningsSRH Innings

Over 19 • SRH 206/4

SRH won by 6 wickets (with 10 balls remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
Match Coverage
All Match News

LSG's Rathi suspended for one game after Abhishek incident

Abhishek also picked up a 25% fine for his involvement in the incident

LSG's Rathi suspended for one game after Abhishek incident

Moody: Pant, Pooran price tags left LSG light on their bowling

Abhinav Mukund felt LSG were too "emotional" with their retentions of Mayank and Bishnoi before the auction too

Moody: Pant, Pooran price tags left LSG light on their bowling

Abhishek's over of fury: four sixes, one knockout blow

The seventh over from Bishnoi to Abhishek flipped the match, the forecaster, and LSG's fate in minutes

Abhishek's over of fury: four sixes, one knockout blow

Race to IPL 2025 playoffs: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals for final spot

Three teams have already qualified, and two contenders remain for the final place in the playoffs

Race to IPL 2025 playoffs: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals for final spot

Pant points to 'gaps' created by injuries after LSG's playoff hopes end

"The way we planned the auction, if we had the same bowling [attack], the story would be different," the captain said

Pant points to 'gaps' created by injuries after LSG's playoff hopes end
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
SRH Innings
Player NameRB
A Taide
caught139
Abhishek Sharma
caught5920
Ishan Kishan
bowled3528
H Klaasen
caught4728
PHKD Mendis
retired hurt3221
AU Verma
not out52
K Nitish Kumar Reddy
not out52
Extras(lb 1, w 9)
Total206(4 wkts; 18.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GT1293180.795
RCB1283170.482
PBKS1283170.389
MI1275141.156
DC1265130.260
KKR1356120.193
LSG125710-0.506
SRH12479-1.005
RR133106-0.701
CSK12396-0.992
Full Table