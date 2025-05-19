Live Report - Malinga, Abhishek and Klaasen end LSG's playoffs hopes

Nicholas Pooran hit just one six in his 26-ball 45 • BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants 205 for 7 (Marsh 65, Markram 61, Pooran 45, Malinga 2-28) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

The big three of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) came to the party once again, with Nicholas Pooran scoring 45 off 26 on the back of half-centuries from openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram. On a pitch that became trickier to bat on as the ball became older, however, the rest of the line-up didn’t offer too much: having scored 108 for no loss in the first 10 overs, LSG only managed 97 for 7 in the back half, as Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) bowlers pulled them back with their changes of pace.

Eshan Malinga was SRH’s most successful bowler with 2 for 28, picking up the wickets of Rishabh Pant – who fell for another low score after promoting himself to No. 3, chipping a slower ball back to the diving bowler – and Ayush Badoni.

With Malinga, Pat Cummins and Harshal Patel finding plenty of grip with the slower ball, SRH at one stage looked set to limit LSG to below 200. But Nitish Kumar Reddy, who bowled for the first time in IPL 2025, conceded 20 in an eventful final over that also brought three wickets including two run-outs, with Pooran hitting his first six off the 25th ball of his innings and Akash Deep finishing off with a first-ball six off the last ball of the innings.

LSG ended up with a total well short of what they may have envisioned when Marsh and Markram were hitting the ball to all parts in an opening stand of 115 in 10.3 overs. Both brought up 28-ball half-centuries, hitting four sixes each in power-packed displays at the top of the order.