Race to IPL 2025 playoffs: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals for final spot

Lucknow Super Giants have become the fifth team eliminated from the race to the IPL 2025 playoffs after their defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. With Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings already booking three spots, the final place in the playoffs will go to either Mumbai Indians or Delhi Capitals. And they play each other in a crucial game on Wednesday, which will be MI's first match since the IPL resumed on May 17.

Mumbai Indians (4th place): Played: 12, Points: 14, NRR: 1.156

Remaining matches: DC (h), PBKS (Jaipur)

Delhi Capitals(5th place): Played: 12, Points: 13, NRR: 0.260

Remaining matches: MI (a), PBKS (Jaipur)

If MI beat DC at the Wankhede on May 21, they will move to 16 points and qualify for the playoffs even before they play their last league match against PBKS. DC will be knocked out because the maximum they can reach is 15 even if they win their last league game against PBKS.

However, if MI lose to DC, they will remain on 14 points while DC will move to 15 and the fight for that final playoff spot goes into their final league games against PBKS.

If DC beat MI and then beat PBKS in Jaipur on May 24, they will qualify for the playoffs with 17 points and knock out MI, who can reach a maximum of 16 points.

But if DC beat MI to get to 15 points but lose to PBKS, then MI can qualify with 16 points and knock DC out if they beat PBKS in Jaipur on May 26.