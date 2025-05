SRH bench Shami and opt to bowl; DC pick Natarajan

SRH rang in the chases from their XII against Gujarat Titans three days ago. Out went Nitish Kumar Reddy , who has endured a quiet season, and Mohammed Shami , who conceded 48 in three overs before being subbed out. Kerala top-order batter Sachin Baby came in for his first game of the season, while Abhinav Manohar returned to the middle order. There was one change among the overseas players too, with fast bowler Eshan Malinga replacing his Sri Lankan compatriot Kamindu Mendis. Travis Head, who starts on the bench, is likely to be SRH's Impact player.