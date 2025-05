Aniket Verma added a final flourish in the last over with a four and a six in his six-ball 12 not out, ensuring SRH's final-over push was just as decisive. Klaasen's century arrived off the last ball of the 19th over, and SRH ended on a mammoth 278 for 3 - the third-highest total in IPL history . Nortje's struggles summed up KKR's night, conceding 60 runs in his four overs, while Varun Chakravarthy went for 54 in three overs.