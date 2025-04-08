Unchanged Punjab Kings bat against CSK

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat, suggesting that dew might not have a big impact during their defence later in the evening.

Ruturaj Gaikwad said that Chennai Super Kinsg (CSK) were looking to bat first as well on what he called a "dry" pitch. Both teams made no changes. CSK, who have lost three matches in a row, have already cycled through 17 players in IPL 2025.

After their defeat to Delhi Capitals (DC) at Chepauk, CSK coach Stephen Fleming said that the team management would revisit Gaikwad's batting position. At the toss, Gaikwad said that he will continue to bat at No. 3, with the New Zealand pair of Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway opening for CSK. They also kept their faith in Mukesh Choudhary though the left-arm seamer had leaked 50 runs in four overs at Chepauk during the weekend.