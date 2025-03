Chahar hauls MI to 155 after Noor bags four

Chennai Super Kings' work during the off-season paid immediate dividends with four of their new bowlers taking nine wickets between them to restrict Mumbai Indians to 155 for 9 in perhaps the most-anticipated league clash in IPL 2025 . Among those, the two left-arm bowlers - Khaleel Ahmed with new-ball movement and Noor Ahmad with left-arm wristspin - caused the most damage. Noor's 4-0-18-4 were his best IPL figures, and also the best for a CSK spinner against MI. Khaleel did his job with two wickets in two overs upfront before coming back at the death and rounding up with a third wicket with his last involvement on the night.