Chahar hauls MI to 155 after Noor bags four

Chennai Super Kings' work during the off-season paid immediate dividends with four of their new bowlers taking nine wickets between them to restrict Mumbai Indians to 155 for 9 in perhaps the most-anticipated league clash in IPL 2025 . Among those, the two left-arm bowlers - Khaleel Ahmed with new-ball movement and Noor Ahmad with left-arm wristspin - caused the most damage. Noor's 4-0-18-4 were his best IPL figures, and also the best for a CSK spinner against MI. Khaleel did his job with two wickets in two overs upfront before coming back at the death and rounding up with a third wicket with his last involvement on the night.

Notorious for their slow starts to the IPL, MI started off slow again with former captain Rohit Sharma scoring a four-ball duck. Khaleel drew just enough seam movement to make a big hit difficult before getting what looked like soft wickets: Rohit caught at forward square leg and Ryan Rickelton playing on. R Ashwin, back in yellow, took his 91st IPL wicket for CSK in his first over back, reducing MI to 36 for 3 in 4.4 overs.

MI now needed their engine room of Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav to rescue them and take them to a fighting total. For a while they stayed in the contest with a 51-run fourth-wicket stand, but this is when Noor began to strike. Suryakumar was stumped spectacularly off a wrong'un, debuant Robin Minz fell under the pressure of a slow start, Tilak was trapped on the crease by another wrong'un, and Noor capped it by bowling right-hand batter Naman Dhir around his legs with another wrong'un.