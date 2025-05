MI make three changes and opt to bat; GT bring in Mendis, Washington

That decision came a day after Punjab Kings (PBKS) were bowled out for 101 after being sent in to bat in Qualifier 1 at the same venue, but a fresh pitch, with significantly less grass cover, is in use for Friday night's game.

Three players won new caps, with overseas players departing both teams on international duty. Jonny Bairstow and Richard Gleeson , who both have previous IPL experience, make their MI debuts, while Kusal Mendis , who comes into the GT side, makes his tournament debut.

There were other changes too. With the frontline quick Gleeson replacing the batting allrounder Jacks, MI balanced their line-up by bringing in the seam-bowling allrounder Raj Bawa for the swing bowler Deepak Chahar, who may also still be recovering from the hamstring injury while bowling in MI's last game against Punjab Kings. GT, meanwhile, brought in the spin-bowling allrounder Washington Sundar for the seam-bowling allrounder Arshad Khan, possibly with dry-looking conditions in mind.