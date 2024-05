His tenure is now scheduled to end in mid-2027, by when Ireland's qualification status for the ODI World Cup will be known

The decision comes with the aim of Malan helping Ireland qualify for the 2027 ODI World Cup, slated for October and November. The 14-team event will comprise hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe, the top-eight ranked teams excluding the hosts, and four teams from the World Cup Qualifier in 2026, which means that Ireland's qualification status will be known by the end of Malan's tenure.

Ireland were unable to qualify for the previous two ODI World Cups, which were ten-team events, but featured in both T20 World Cups and defeated eventual champions England in the group stage of the last edition. They claimed their first-ever Test victory by beating Afghanistan in February and now head over to the Caribbean for the 2024 T20 World Cup, which starts on June 1.

Malan spoke about his role and the team's ambitions ahead of Ireland's departure. "I am delighted with the extension as it provides the squad and coaching staff a great deal more certainty as we build upon the foundations we have put in place over the last two years.

"We are now a three-format squad and - despite our smaller talent pool to draw from compared to other Full Members - we have been gradually building a sustainable structure that ensures we can continue to compete and improve on all three fronts.

"This work has borne fruit in two successful T20 World Cup qualifying campaigns and in our recent Test success. But we are all conscious that we've missed out on playing in the last two 50-over world cups, and qualification for the 2027 tournament will be one of the focus areas across the next three years."

Malan's extension comes after Ireland's players secured revised central contracts , including pay raises, after negotiation. Extending his contract was a "very straightforward decision," according to Richard Holdsworth, High Performance Director of Cricket Ireland.

"Over the last 18 months or so, the team has improved significantly in the T20 format which was our weakest format," Holdsworth said. "His research into what world-class looks like, and the data he has gathered around the T20 format globally, has led to the production of a blueprint for the Ireland Men's team."

Malan will join forces with captain Paul Stirling - who took over from Andy Balbirnie, after Ireland failed to qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup - and the duo's first ICC event comes on the back of the team beating Pakistan for the first time in T20Is and winning a tri-series against Netherlands and Scotland.

"With new leadership in white-ball cricket, the relationship between Heinrich and the two captains has been key," Holdsworth said. "This goes from strength-to-strength, and we now have a key focus on strategic planning towards the 2027 Cricket World Cup in mind. I look forward to seeing what the next three years brings."

Ireland will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on June 5 in New York and are part of Group A, along with Canada, USA, India and Pakistan.