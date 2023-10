It's been a gripping, thrilling, heart-wrenching World Cup. And that's just the ticket sagas

Roll up, roll up, it's the Greatest Show on Earth! No, we're not talking about the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 (That's Right, The 50-Over Version), to give the tournament its full, SEO-friendly name - rather the popcorn-munching spectacle of watching the BCCI try to sell tickets to the action

The fact that we are still talking about ticketing almost two weeks in is your first clue that things haven't quite gone as envisaged when the ICC decided that India would host this edition of the World Cup ( checks notes ) almost a decade ago. Rather than just picking your fixture a few months in advance and handing over your hard-earned, somewhere along the way the process became akin to gaining entrance to Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory, only without the confectionery, songs or Oompa Loompas (probably a good thing).

Sure, when your target market is a billion strong, the logistics might be tricky. But an initial "seven-phase" sale was followed by another batch of 400,000 being whistled up from somewhere, then numerous pop-up announcements for extra tickets found down the back of a tuk-tuk seat - to the point where ordinary fans wanting to attend a specific match have had to become extremely online people just to get wind of a potential new lead.

The system now appears to be something that Erwin Schrödinger might have come up with: grounds can be both sold out and almost entirely empty at the same time. Once you throw in the various hurdles to do with collecting your ticket - maybe from the venue, maybe from the box office in town, maybe from Moon Base Alpha - and restrictions around what you can take in with you, it's no wonder that crowds have been sparse (even if the official attendance numbers look to have had a little nudge from Big Brother).