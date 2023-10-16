It's been a gripping, thrilling, heart-wrenching World Cup. And that's just the ticket sagas

The fact that we are still talking about ticketing almost two weeks in is your first clue that things haven't quite gone as envisaged when the ICC decided that India would host this edition of the World Cup ( checks notes ) almost a decade ago. Rather than just picking your fixture a few months in advance and handing over your hard-earned, somewhere along the way the process became akin to gaining entrance to Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory, only without the confectionery, songs or Oompa Loompas (probably a good thing).

The system now appears to be something that Erwin Schrödinger might have come up with: grounds can be both sold out and almost entirely empty at the same time. Once you throw in the various hurdles to do with collecting your ticket - maybe from the venue, maybe from the box office in town, maybe from Moon Base Alpha - and restrictions around what you can take in with you, it's no wonder that crowds have been sparse (even if the official attendance numbers look to have had a little nudge from Big Brother).