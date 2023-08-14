Mission Impossible: the quest for World Cup tickets

It's the cross-cultural event of the northern summer. It's a vibe, it's a thing, it's mainly about selling tickets. On the one hand, a big pink slice of neon smiles and feel-good frippery. On the other, classical cinematography, weighty themes and serious-looking men in old-fashioned clothes. We are, of course, talking about Barbenheimer and the ongoing attempts to create a world where Test cricket can happily coincide with T20.

No doubt the Ashes will be up for several awards when the academy sits down to take a view. Ben Stokes proclaimed afterwards that the series between England and Australia was "generally what Test cricket needed" - which must be good news for the likes of South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies, who barely have two cents to rub together, never mind two Tests. But then, like Oppenheimer, what would the discussion around the format be without a heavy dose of nihilism?