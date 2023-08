Mission Impossible: the quest for World Cup tickets

It's okay, everyone. There's no racism in cricket! Despite what you might have seen or heard from the recent ICEC report , the Azeem Rafiq scandal at Yorkshire , and public testimony from current and former players, everything is just fine and dandy in the English game, because Ian Botham says so. "I have never witnessed or been in the dressing room with any form of racism," said Baron Botham of Ravensworth (formerly Sir Iron Bottom), to give him his full title. "You cannot generalise as that document does," he said of the ICEC report, while offering a generalised summary of the whole thing as "nonsense", most of which he hadn't read anyway. But he's friends with Sir Viv and once met Mandela, so we should probably just take his word for it.