Here's to England losing the World Cup final after their last man gets run-out backing up at the non-striker's end

The 2015 World Cup memorably gave us the #MCGsobig hashtag on Twitter, amid suggestions New Zealand might be overawed by the size of the venue for the final (and boy, did they put paid to that idea). But anyway, stick this in your pipe and smoke it, MCG - because the Narendra Modi Stadium is just about the biggest thing cricket has ever seen. And like a divorced uncle with a brand-new Ferrari that definitely isn't compensating for something, the BCCI is very keen for you to see the Modium. They've made it the venue for the opening game and the final, as well as the in-no-way-small group fixture between India and Pakistan. The "New Home of Cricket", you might say. Or you will if you know what's good for you.