Italy make history by qualifying for 2026 T20 World Cup

Italy have secured qualification for the 2026 men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, despite losing to Netherlands at The Hague. Next year's tournament will mark Italy's first appearance at a cricket World Cup. Netherlands also qualified for the event after comfortably chasing 135

Scotland , who have featured in the last four editions of the T20 World Cup, were knocked out after suffering a last-ball defeat against Jersey earlier in the day. Despite pulling off a one-wicket heist, Jersey were also knocked out after Netherlands beat Italy. Both Italy and Jersey were level with five points, but Italy ended up progressing to the 2026 T20 World Cup, by virtue of a superior net run-rate

Italy only needed to avoid a heavy defeat, which they did by stretching Netherlands' chase to 16.2 overs. They confirmed their place in next year's T20 World Cup in the 15th over before Netherlands completed their job and joined Italy in the event.

After having opted to bat, Italy lost both their openers, Justin Mosca and Emilio Gay, within three overs and when their captain Joe Burns (22) fell in the seventh over, they were 41 for 3. Wicketkeeper-batter Marcus Campopiano also fell cheaply, leaving Italy at 46 for 4 in the ninth over. Ben Manenti then rallied along with the lower order to help Italy post a relatively competitive 134 for 7. Left-arm spinner Roelof van der Merwe was the pick of the bowlers for Netherlands, returning 3 for 15 in four overs, including the key wicket of Burns.

Manenti found support from No. 7 Grant Stewart (25 off 16) and No. 8 Anthony Mosca (13* off 14). Italy took 33 off the last three overs, including 15 off the penultimate over bowled by allrounder Bas de Leede.

Netherlands celebrate their tournament win • International Cricket Council

Netherlands then dashed out of the blocks, hitting 66 for no loss in the powerplay in their chase. Max O'Dowd and Michael Levitt extended their opening stand to 71 before Crishan Kalugamage struck in the eighth over to dismiss Levitt for 34 off 25 balls, an innings which included five fours and a six. O'Dowd and captain Scott Edwards then put on an unbroken 64-run partnership for the second wicket to see Netherlands home.

Kalugamage finished with figures of 1 for 25 in his four overs and though Harry Manenti didn't strike on the day, he ended the Europe regional final as its top wicket-taker . He took eight wickets at an average of 9.62 and economy rate of 7.70 in three matches.

As for Jersey, they sealed their first-ever win against Scotland, but their joy was short-lived with the result of the Italy-Netherlands fixture not going in their favour. In pursuit of 134, Jersey were cruising at 81 for 1 in the 12th over, but the wicket of Nick Greenwood triggered a collapse. Jersey lost 8 for 48 and were left needing five off four balls. Captain Charles Perchard and No. 11 Jake Dunford picked off 2,1,1,1 to keep Jersey in the race before Netherlands and Italy qualified at their expense.