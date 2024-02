1 Jaiswal is the first Indian batter - and seventh overall - to convert his first three Test hundreds into 150-plus scores (171, 209 and 214*).

22 years 49 days Jaiswal's age at the start of the Rajkot Test, making him the third youngest player to score two double-tons in Test cricket. Vinod Kambli did it when he was 21 years and 54 days old, while Don Bradman was 21 years and 318 days old.

3 Indian batters with double-centuries in consecutive Tests, including Jaiswal against England. Kambli scored double-hundreds in successive Tests against England and Zimbabwe in 1993, while Virat Kohli did it against Sri Lanka in 2017.

28 Number of sixes India hit against England in Rajkot, the most by any team in a Test match. They broke their record of 27 sixes against South Africa in the 2019 Vizag Test.

Eighteen of the 28 came in the second innings, the second most in a Test innings after New Zealand's 22 against Pakistan in the 2014 Sharjah Test.

48 Sixes for India so far in this series against England, the most for any team in a series, surpassing their 47 sixes against South Africa in 2019.

Twenty-two of those 48 came off Jaiswal's bat, the most by a batter in a Test series, going past Rohit Sharma's 19 against South Africa in 2019.

4 India batters with 50-plus scores in both innings on debut in men's Tests, including Sarfaraz Khan in Rajkot. Dilawar Hussain against England in 1934, Sunil Gavaskar against West Indies in 1971, and Shreyas Iyer against New Zealand in 2021 had two 50-plus scores on debut.

Sarfaraz's strike rate (94.2) is by far the highest among the 43 batters with two fifty-plus scores on debut in men's Tests (where balls-faced data is available).

2009 The previous instance of a team scoring 400-plus totals in both innings of a Test match - India against Sri Lanka in Ahmedabad. Overall, this was only the eleventh time a team had scored 400-plus totals in both innings of a Test.

6.53 Run rate during the partnership between Jaiswal and Sarfaraz, the seventh highest for any stand of 150-plus balls in men's Tests (where data is available). It is the highest and the longest partnership scored at more than run-a-ball for India in men's Tests.