Jarrod Freeman takes indefinite mental health break

The offspinner had played in all Tasmania's Sheffield Shield games over the last two seasons

Tasmania offspinner Jarrod Freeman has taken an indefinite break from cricket to manage his mental health.

Freeman, 23, has played in all Tasmania's Sheffield Shield matches over the last two seasons, taking 40 wickets at 46.00, and was part of the side that reached the final in the 2023-24 campaign.

Last October he also played a key role with the bat in a famous Tasmania win as they chased down 432 against Queensland.

"Cricket Tasmania extends its support to Jarrod during this leave period and values the importance of mental health," Cricket Tasmania said in a statement. "The organisation hopes to see him return to cricket in the future.

"Cricket Tasmania continues to support all athletes with appropriate mental health training and education, acknowledging the challenges professional athletes can face throughout their careers."

Tasmania have bolstered their spin resources in the off-season with the signing of Test left-armer Matt Kuhnemann from Queensland and Australia Under-19 offspinner Raf MacMillan on a rookie contract.

Kuhnemann, who was recently on standby for Australia's T20 World Cup squad, has moved states in a bid for more red-ball cricket having only played four first-class matches (three for Durham and one for Australia A) since featuring in the Test series against India early last year.