Former Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie and the PCB have become embroiled in a financial dispute following his departure from the role in December last year.

Gillespie told ESPNcricinfo he was owed money for work done, accusing the board of several breaches to his contract. The PCB, in turn, accused Gillespie of not providing the board with a four-month notice period, as stipulated in his contract.

ESPNcricinfo understands Gillespie reached out to the PCB to settle outstanding payments owed to him. These, according to him, include bonuses promised for leading Pakistan to a Test series win over England in October 2024, as well as an ODI series victory over Australia the following month. Gillespie has referred the matter to the ICC, though it remains unclear if the ICC has the remit to intervene in the matter.

Gillespie took charge of the ODI side in Australia on an interim basis after Gary Kirsten, Pakistan's white-ball coach, quit due to differences with the board six months into his tenure. Gillespie believes he had specific written assurances from the PCB concerning financial remuneration which had not yet materialised.

On Sunday, the PCB issued a statement denying claims made by Gillespie in an interview with Pakpassion, calling his departure without serving his notice period "a clear breach of contractual terms".

ESPNcricinfo learned the board responded to Gillespie's communications reiterating this, and awaited a response from his representatives. It is not clear whether the board is seeking compensation from Gillespie for quitting without serving his notice period but it is an option the board is exploring. The PCB does not currently believe it owes Gillespie any money.

The relationship between the PCB and Gillespie had broken down long before he resigned. Two months earlier, he was removed from the selection panel, and later said his role had been reduced to being a "matchday strategist" and that it "wasn't what he signed up for". In November, ESPNcricinfo reported Gillespie would not coach the side for Pakistan's tour of South Africa , with Aqib Javed taking charge instead, which ultimately materialised.

The final straw came when Gillespie's assistant, fellow Australian Tim Nielsen, was told his contract would not be renewed . Gillespie viewed this as another move to undermine his authority and believed the PCB wanted him to quit to avoid paying out his contract. He submitted his resignation the following day, accusing the PCB of " completely and utterly blindsiding him ".