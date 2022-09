Bumrah and Harshal return to India squad for T20 World Cup

Karthik has shown sparks of the same ability in India colours as well, notably against West Indies in July when he came in to bat in the 15th over, with the score only 127 for 5, and took it up to 190 for 6. The 37-year-old who hadn't played any T20Is between February 2019 and June 2022 will now turn up for his third T20 World Cup, and is among a handful of survivors who played the inaugural edition way back in 2007. Rohit is part of this group as well.