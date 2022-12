One big concern for India as they enter the World Cup year is the unavailability of Prasidh Krishna , who was their point of difference in the middle overs with his height, pace and hard lengths. Prasidh sustained a back injury on the eve of India A's series against New Zealand in September, and is yet to recover. That is probably why the net has been cast wider in the ODIs: Mohammed Shami is back, Arshdeep Singh is set to get a run, and Umran Malik is named in the squad as well.