Mayhem in Mullanpur: seven wickets in 19 balls

On Thursday, Punjab Kings ended the first innings with three wickets in an over. Mumbai Indians saw that and raised it with four wickets in 13 balls. That, for those not counting, is seven wickets in just 19 balls of all-action T20 cricket.

19.2 Harshal to David, OUT Hard length outside off. David looks to hit it down the ground but fails to clear long-off

Tim David c Curran b Patel 14 (7b 2x4 1x6 10m) SR: 200

19.3 Harshal to Shepherd, 1 run A yorker that Shepherd digs it out towards long-on

19.4 Harshal to Shepherd, dead ball A slower one, full and wide. Tilak fetches it and hits it aerially towards deep midwicket. But the spidercam comes in the way. So a dead ball

19.4 Harshal to Tilak Varma, 1 run Almost an action replay, the only difference is that Tilak has hit this one towards long-on. Also, the spidercam had changed its location

19.5 Harshal to Shepherd, OUT A slower one, full on the stumps. Shepherd swings with the angle but cannot clear Shashank Singh at deep-backward square leg

Romario Shepherd c Shashank Singh b Patel 1 (2b 0x4 0x6 3m) SR: 50

19.6 Harshal to M Nabi, OUT A run-out. Was a yorker from Harshal that Nabi drilled straight back, into the stumps at the other end. The ball ricocheted towards Harshal who picked up and pulled out the stump with the ball in his hands. Nabi was well short

Mohammad Nabi run out (Patel) 0 (1b 0x4 0x6 1m) SR: 0

0.3 Coetzee to Prabhsimran, OUT Flying Kishan in Mullanpur! Moves to his left and dives full length to pouch that. Coetzee is pumped up after an erratic start. Slants this into Prabhsimran on a length. He looks to swivel and pull but only gets a glove. The wicketkeeper does not miss and Mumbai are on the board.

Prabhsimran Singh c †Ishan Kishan b Coetzee 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0

0.4 Coetzee to Rossouw, 1 run Direct hit and he could have been in trouble. Pushes the fullish ball towards mid-off and takes on Hardik, and makes it with a dive because the throw was slightly wide

0.6 Coetzee to Rossouw, no run Fuller on middle and leg, defended back towards the bowler

0.5 Coetzee to Sam Curran, 1 run Full and outside off, slashed to deep third

1.1 Bumrah to Sam Curran, no run Starts with a length ball, angling away, 129.7kph, defended towards point

1.2 Bumrah to Sam Curran, no run Spears this full on the pads, swings in a touch, Curran misses the flick. The impact was outside leg

1.3 Bumrah to Sam Curran, 1 run Length ball around off, taps it to the off side and sprints to the other end

1.4 Bumrah to Rossouw, OUT BOOM, BOOM Bumrah! A perfect inswinging yorker to make a mess of Rossouw's stumps. He was expecting a length ball and was sitting in the crease. But the freak of the fast bowler in Bumrah just spears it full and straight on off and middle and gets it to swing in a touch. Booom!

Rilee Rossouw b Bumrah 1 (3b 0x4 0x6) SR: 33.33

1.5 Bumrah to Livingstone, 1 run Another yorker outside off, the inswinging one this time, Livingstone opens the face and ges it past the diving backward point

1.6 Bumrah to Sam Curran, OUT Appeal from Kishan. A belated one. But Bumrah is quite convinced. Or is it about the ball brushing something? Wide given and Mumbai have reviewed. Fullish and angling in from around the stumps, Curran is on the back foot and looks to flick it away. Snicko returns a spike and Bumrah has two in the over! What a start. And he was the only one who seem to be certain about the nick. A feather of an edge and Mumbai have rattled the Kings

Sam Curran c †Ishan Kishan b Bumrah 6 (7b 1x4 0x6) SR: 85.71

2.1 Coetzee to Livingstone, OUT Caught Coetzee, bowled Coetzee and Mumbai's celebrations continue. He takes a few steps forward to his left in his follow-through and takes a good, low catch to end Livingstone's night. Back of a length around off, rushed Livi for pace. He goes for the pull but ends up getting it back towards the bowler off the cue end. 150kph

Liam Livingstone c & b Coetzee 1 (2b 0x4 0x6) SR: 50