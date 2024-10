Breaking down four sensational years of Joe Root

At the end of 2020, Joe Root saw his average dip below 48.00. He had averaged less than 40 between 2018 and 2020 , scoring just four centuries in 60 innings. There were questions about whether he still belonged in the Fab Four along with Steven Smith, Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson. But since the start of 2021, Root has outperformed those three by a significant margin.

Root began 2021 with a mammoth double-ton in Galle and followed it up with a daddy hundred in the next Galle Test and then hit 218 in Chennai. Overall, since 2021, Root has 18 centuries in 91 innings. Smith (6), Kohli (2) and Williamson (9) have 17 combined in that period.

Root's closest competition in the past four years has actually come from outside the Fab Four, but even the next highest run-getters of the period have just over half the runs Root has scored in this time.

Back to the 50-plus group

While you could put the volume of Root's runs down to how many Tests England play - he has played 50 in the past four years, 16 more than Smith and Labuschagne and 30 more than Williamson - he has got those runs at an ever-increasing average. While he was below 48.00 at the start of 2021, he went past the 50-mark in the same year, and with his 262 in Multan, has gone past 51.00 for the first time since 2018.