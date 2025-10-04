Van Heerden becomes first injury substitute under new trial

Like Australia, South Africa will consider both internal and external injuries (India are only looking at external injuries for now) and have a strict protocol for determining when a player can be replaced. If the injury is internal, such as a muscle tear, which was the case with Moore, the player is required to go for an Ultrasound and/or an MRI scan. The report is then sent to CSA's chief medical officer Dr Hashendra Ramjee and CSA's cricket operations manager Obakeng Sepeng who study the results and determine if the injury is serious enough to allow for replacement. They then contact the match referee to confirm the decision. If the injury is external, such as a visible dislocation or broken bone, the match referee can make the decision on a substitute in consultation with Dr Ramjee and Sepeng.

The injured player can only be replaced provided he has been ruled out of the match in its entirety. He will then be required to satisfy a "stand-down period of seven days", as stated in CSA's updated playing conditions before returning to play. In Australia's case, substitutions are only allowed until stumps on the second day and the injured player is mandated a 12-day non-playing period. Like Australia and India, South Africa are only trialling the system in multi-day cricket for now.