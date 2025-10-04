Van Heerden becomes first injury substitute under new trial
He replaced Edward Moore for Western Province in South Africa's first-class competition
Western Province opening batter Joshua van Heerden has become the first like-for-like injury replacement under a new trial for substitutes in cricket. Van Heerden replaced Edward Moore in a provincial four-day game against Lions at Newlands in the second round of the CSA's first-class competition. Moore suffered a tear to his left adductor (inner thigh muscle) while fielding on the second day.
The trial, which is also being conducted in Australia's Sheffield Shield and India's Duleep Trophy and Ranji Trophy, is part of an ICC initiative seeking a solution for teams that lose players to serious injury during a match.
Like Australia, South Africa will consider both internal and external injuries (India are only looking at external injuries for now) and have a strict protocol for determining when a player can be replaced. If the injury is internal, such as a muscle tear, which was the case with Moore, the player is required to go for an Ultrasound and/or an MRI scan. The report is then sent to CSA's chief medical officer Dr Hashendra Ramjee and CSA's cricket operations manager Obakeng Sepeng who study the results and determine if the injury is serious enough to allow for replacement. They then contact the match referee to confirm the decision. If the injury is external, such as a visible dislocation or broken bone, the match referee can make the decision on a substitute in consultation with Dr Ramjee and Sepeng.
The injured player can only be replaced provided he has been ruled out of the match in its entirety. He will then be required to satisfy a "stand-down period of seven days", as stated in CSA's updated playing conditions before returning to play. In Australia's case, substitutions are only allowed until stumps on the second day and the injured player is mandated a 12-day non-playing period. Like Australia and India, South Africa are only trialling the system in multi-day cricket for now.
The differences in protocol stem from the ways in which different countries want to trial the system. They will all report back to the ICC, which could then come up with regulations for like-for-like substitutions in the international game. Currently, substitutions in international cricket are only allowed for concussion.
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket