Kevin Pietersen is helping make Delhi Capitals' players better cricketers and loving it

Five weeks into his first foray into coaching, Kevin Pietersen is still grappling with his job title at Delhi Capitals in the IPL. "I'm still trying to figure out what a mentor is," he says with a smile. "I've learned a lot. I've loved it, absolutely loved it."

But they are serial underachievers: along with Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, they are one of three franchises to have featured in every IPL season without ever winning a title. Pietersen watched with frustration from the commentary box as they failed to make the playoffs three years in a row; now, he is back in the dugout.

He has maintained a close relationship with Kiran Kumar Grandhi, the franchise's co-owner and the chair of GMR Group, acting as a conduit in their deal to buy Hampshire last year . When Hemang Badani replaced Ricky Ponting as DC's head coach this year, Grandhi approached Pietersen to gauge his interest in a role in Capitals' new coaching set-up.

The offer came at short notice, meaning Pietersen missed a couple of games due to prior commitments - including a week's holiday in the Maldives. "I'm very busy away from cricket," he explains. "But it didn't take me too long to figure things out and work out a schedule that worked for everybody. So here we are - and it's been amazing.

"I've worn every shirt possible in the game of cricket. I've experienced it all: I had incredible highs and crazy lows, and had to deal with everything. Everything. It's been awesome to spend time with experienced players - Faf [du Plessis], KL [Rahul], Mitchell [Starc] - and then young up-and-coming stars, helping them on their journey. It's fun: man, I love talking cricket."

Pietersen is not involved in selection but has worked closely with DC's batters. "I'm certainly not there phoning people up saying, 'You have to play this guy.' That's not my role; my role is to develop players… I said to myself, 'Just go and listen.' I've learned a lot and speak when spoken to - not really a characteristic of mine - but I've loved it."

He has particularly enjoyed working with young Indian players and says he has learned "an incredible amount" about modern T20 from them. "My role is to try and give them ideas that make them become better cricketers - in this period, but hopefully in three, four, five, six months' time too. It's just to help them on their journey."

Pietersen believes that his role extends beyond the IPL itself, citing the example of 22-year-old keeper-batter Abishek Porel . "We were talking about range-hitting - trying to give him a technique to be a little bit more consistent hitting sixes off spinners. I said to him, 'It's not going to happen today, and it's not going to happen tomorrow. This is a process for you to develop.'"

At a pre-season camp in Visakhapatnam, Ashutosh predicted that a team would breach 300 in a single innings during this IPL. "I was like, 'Dude, are you serious?' But these guys absolutely believe it… I'm watching these guys, calming them down in certain situations, and helping them practise in the right way, so that when they get to the game, they can deliver."

Across half an hour with Pietersen, his emphasis on training is a common theme: for all his flamboyance as a player, his success was underpinned by a love for the fundamentals of batting. "These guys are unbelievable workers," he says. "Everything you see in the bright lights, don't be fooled by it, because what they're doing away from them is magnificent.

"The coaching staff have been quite firm. I've been quite critical of golf… At the start of our tournament, we said that golf will only be played on off days. Every single player will be fit and at full strength for practice: you're not going to go and spend four and a half hours in 40 degrees and come to practice lethargic. The IPL is serious business, and that stands firm."

Pietersen's own embrace of the IPL caused him countless problems as a player, but he is clear about cricket's new world order. "Anybody who thinks that India doesn't run the game is crazy. It's where it is. They make the decisions, they make the calls. We wouldn't be here without Indian cricket," he says. "Where would you be?" he asks me. "You'd be covering county cricket."

His motivations for playing in the league were regularly questioned by the ECB, but he has always cited the benefits it had on his batting. "IPL saved my career, with [advice from] Rahul Dravid," Pietersen says of his old Royal Challengers Bengaluru team-mate. "I wasn't playing spin the way I should have: DRS completely screwed me. Dravid helped me resurrect my game ."

And so, it stands to reason that he was "bitterly disappointed" when Harry Brook pulled out of his deal with DC , earning him a two-season ban. "I told him," Pietersen says. "I was like, 'Dude, I'm gutted that I can't work with you for a few months.' I think that he is a star… You don't hit one ball over extra cover and the next, same ball, over midwicket if you can't play.

"So he can properly play, but he has technical flaws in the subcontinent - in India, in particular. I really wanted to work with him, but people make their own choices in life and you've got to respect them. He has a flaw playing spin in India - a real big flaw. Two months here, imagine what might have happened if he had fixed that?

"I would've worked the same with him as I did with [Joe] Root and [Jonny] Bairstow at the start of their careers. Root turned out to be the greatest player of spin England's ever had. I'm not saying it's because of what we did when he was a youngster, but we spent hours together batting in the nets, going through drills and practising. I love that stuff."

Across five seasons between 2009 and 2016, Pietersen scored 1001 runs at a strike rate of 137.42 in the IPL • Manan Vatsyayana/AFP/Getty Images

Brook's withdrawal prompted DC to change their plans, shuffling KL Rahul down to No. 4. Two years ago, Pietersen described watching Rahul bat in the powerplay as "the most boring thing" he had ever done while commentating: "He never lets me forget," Pietersen says, laughing. "Every day, we have a dart at each other. I'm the villain. He's hammering me!"

"One of our deepest conversations was how difficult it must be to go from a guy that starts in second, third, fourth gear, gets to fifth gear, gets to sixth gear, and then no one can stop him; to a player that now needs to start in fourth gear, end up in fifth gear very quickly, and after five or six balls, be in sixth gear for the rest of the innings," Pietersen explains.

"I just take my hat off to these players who have played a certain way for such a long time, but because of the nature of where T20 cricket is now, have mentally said to themselves, 'I've got to change.' He's also had the actual, practical change of going to the nets and hitting his first ball for six. It's frightening to see how good these guys are - and KL in particular."

Rahul and DC are at risk of tailing off after a bright start: they won their first four games of the season but have lost four of the last six , and have recently slipped out of the playoff spots. "We said at the start of the tournament, if we get to the playoffs with this new squad, we've done very well," Pietersen says. "And then if we get to the playoffs, I think we've got a great chance."