'A different KL this season' - Pujara credits Rahul for smooth LSG-DC transition

On Tuesday KL Rahul posted his third IPL 2025 fifty. With 323 runs in seven innings - he missed the start of the season due to the birth of his first child - Rahul is Delhi Capitals' (DC) highest run-getter this season. His latest outing, the match-winning 42-ball 57 against his former side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), was yet another performance where his skills as one of the most dangerous Indian T20 batters was on display.

He is now averaging nearly 65 in his first season with a new franchise, and India international Cheteshwar Pujara has credited Rahul for leaving last season's LSG "baggage" at the door and moving on successfully.

"Just move on, don't carry any baggage from the past," Pujara said on ESPNcricinfo's Time Out show, reflecting on Rahul's IPL 2025 form. "And that's a good thing. Look, KL is a mature player. Last couple of years, he's been batting well across formats. He doesn't want to think about the past and wants to enjoy his batting and be in his zone, rather than think about what went wrong when he was playing for the LSG team.

"It's good to move on, which will also help him play well for DC and even for the Indian team. Because lately, he is someone the India team also relies on, the way he's batting. Even as a person, he looks a lot more matured now, he understands his game very well. We have seen a different KL Rahul this season. When he started [against LSG], he didn't look that [fluid], but still he picked it up."

Nick Knight , the former England opener, said Rahul's batting could be thriving since he doesn't have to shoulder the responsibility of captaincy.

"Captaincy can do funny things to you - sometimes you thrive on it, sometimes it's a burden," Knight said. "Whether that's had any impact, of not being captain now, just being free and being able to play the match situation.

"We've got this obsession in cricket that the best player has to be captain. That's not always the case, is it? I'm not saying that's the case with KL Rahul, or even Rishabh Pant, but he's batting with so much freedom and looks relaxed in the crease."

Axar Patel took the new ball on Tuesday • AFP/Getty Images

Pujara lauds Mukesh; Axar captaincy impresses Knight

Pujara also liked Mukesh Kumar 's bowling, especially at the back-end of the innings. His 4 for 33 ensured LSG finished with a below-par 159 that DC chased with 13 balls to spare.

"He is more than capable of how he's bowling, even within the powerplay. He is someone who can take a couple of wickets in the powerplay, which he hasn't done, but credit to him on how he came back after being hit in the powerplay," Pujara said. "That yorker against Mitchell Marsh was probably one of the best in the IPL. He got the ball to reverse swing a bit, he executed his yorkers really well. Look, he is a confidence bowler, and he's always looking for a wicket."

Knight also gave some credit to DC captain Axar Patel on his bowling changes to make the best use of his resources. Axar, himself, had taken the new ball against the two overseas LSG batters and bowled four economical overs on the trot.

"Axar, actually, had a good game," Knight said. "I thought it was innovative to open the bowling with him [Axar]. I thought he used Mitchell Starc really well. It wasn't swinging much up front so he took Starc out. Brought him back in the eighth over [ninth over] to make an impact and he did that with the Nicholas Pooran dismissal [later in the same spell].