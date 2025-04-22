Matches (17)
LSG vs DC, 40th Match at Lucknow, IPL, Apr 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score
40th Match (N), Lucknow, April 22, 2025, Indian Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
LSG
W
W
W
L
W
DC
W
W
L
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 07:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LSG10 M • 504 Runs • 56 Avg • 214.46 SR
LSG7 M • 299 Runs • 42.71 Avg • 167.97 SR
10 M • 299 Runs • 33.22 Avg • 157.36 SR
10 M • 284 Runs • 56.8 Avg • 174.23 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LSG8 M • 12 Wkts • 11 Econ • 14 SR
LSG10 M • 11 Wkts • 9.76 Econ • 20.18 SR
10 M • 16 Wkts • 7.13 Econ • 15 SR
7 M • 10 Wkts • 10.68 Econ • 15 SR
Squad
LSG
DC
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|22 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
