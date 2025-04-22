Matches (17)
IPL (3)
PSL (2)
BAN vs ZIM (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Merwais Nika (2)

LSG vs DC, 40th Match at Lucknow, IPL, Apr 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score

40th Match (N), Lucknow, April 22, 2025, Indian Premier League
PrevNext
Lucknow Super Giants FlagLucknow Super Giants
Delhi Capitals FlagDelhi Capitals
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
LSG Win & Bat
DC Win & Bat
LSG Win & Bowl
DC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 07:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
N Pooran
10 M • 504 Runs • 56 Avg • 214.46 SR
MR Marsh
7 M • 299 Runs • 42.71 Avg • 167.97 SR
Abishek Porel
10 M • 299 Runs • 33.22 Avg • 157.36 SR
T Stubbs
10 M • 284 Runs • 56.8 Avg • 174.23 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SN Thakur
8 M • 12 Wkts • 11 Econ • 14 SR
Ravi Bishnoi
10 M • 11 Wkts • 9.76 Econ • 20.18 SR
Kuldeep Yadav
10 M • 16 Wkts • 7.13 Econ • 15 SR
MA Starc
7 M • 10 Wkts • 10.68 Econ • 15 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days22 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GT752100.984
DC752100.589
RCB853100.472
PBKS853100.177
LSG853100.088
MI84480.483
KKR73460.547
RR8264-0.633
SRH7254-1.217
CSK8264-1.392
Full Table