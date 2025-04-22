IPL 2025 live report - All eyes on Rahul as he faces LSG

Live
IPL 2025 live report - All eyes on Rahul as he faces LSGBy Deivarayan Muthu
Mukesh gets Samad, Marsh
Samad has been excellent as a finisher this IPL for LSG. Tonight, they ask him to rebuild an innings and bump him up to No.4. He goes for 2 off 8 balls, offering Mukesh a return catch. LSG are 107 for 3 in the 14th over. No Pant yet for LSG. Miller in at No.5
In the same over, Mukesh yorks Marsh to leave LSG at 110 for 4 in 14 overs. Reverse? That will excite Starc. What an over from Mukesh: just three runs and two wickets!
Starc vs Pooran
3 No. of times Starc has dismissed Pooran in three IPL innings. Pooran has managed only five runs off five balls from the left-arm quick in the IPL
DC bounce back with double-strike
After bringing up his fifty, Markram looks to take more risks. He tries to clear the bigger boundary on the off side but ends up finding his SA team-mate Stubbs at the cover boundary. Gone for 52 off 33 balls. Starc then bests Pooran with a slower bouncer for 9 off 5 balls. LSG are 99 for 2 in the 12th over. Samad promoted to No.4 ahead of Pant
LSG start well once again
6 No of times LSG have put up a fifty-plus score in the powerplay in nine innings in IPL 2025
Markram has brought up his half-century off 30 balls, and he looks good for more. This is his fourth half-century in nine innings this IPL. He's also done his bit with the ball.
Axar has backloaded Kuldeep's overs. The left-arm wristspinner hasn't bowled yet
1
1
1
Axar finishes his quota
DC captain Axar has taken the new ball and bowled four on the trot against two right-handed openers. He has only conceded three fours. It should've been just two fours, but Nigam fumbled at the wide long-off boundary in the third over. Axar ends with 4-0-29-0
1
2
1
LSG run away to a fast start
Former Super Giant Chameera is playing for DC tonight. He hits 141kph with his first ball but the line is wrong. On the pads and picked away for six. Chameera concedes 11 runs off the last over of the powerplay. DC are 51 for 0 in six overs
Markram gets cracking
Markram has run away to 24 off 14 balls in the the fourth over. After hooking Starc for six over the shorter leg-side boundary, he pumps Mukesh for six more. The straight boundaries are bigger at the Ekana, but not big enough for Markram. In between, there was also a chopped four off Mukesh.
In the fifth over, Axar creates a bit of a chance, but Marsh's sliced drive evades Porel at cover.
Good start from Axar
•
1
1
1
•
•
With two right-handers opening for LSG, Axar takes the new ball himself and almost has Marsh chopping the last ball of the over onto his own stumps. Just three runs off the opening over from Axar
Stats king Sampath: The last spinner (before Axar Patel today) to complete his quota in the first seven overs in the IPL was Shahbaz Nadeem in 2015
1
1
Kaushik Gandhi-Hemang Badani reunion
Former TN batter Kaushik Gandhi, 35, is one of the on-field umpires today. He recently ended his playing career, umpired in the last TNPL and is now umpiring in his second IPL game. He used to work closely with Hemang Badani as captain-coach for Chepauk Super Gillies in the TNPL. They meet in the IPL as umpire-coach.
1
DC opt to bowl; Mayank in LSG's Impact subs list
Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Axar Patel called correctly at the toss and opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow. He was wary of the dew setting in later in the evening.
LSG captain Rishabh Pant said that he would have preferred to bowl first too. He expected the pitch to start slow and become better for batting later in the evening.
While LSG were unchanged - tearaway Mayank Yadav is among their Impact subs list - DC made one change, bringing in Dushmantha Chameera for Mohit Sharma. Faf du Plessis wasn't yet fit to return to action for DC. They might call up Donnovan Ferreira or Jake Fraser-McGurk as an Impact player when they chase later in the evening.
This is Chameera's first game of the IPL season and first since February, when he played for DC's affiliate team in the UAE's ILT20 under coach Hemang Badani.
Lucknow Super Giants: 1 Aiden Markram, 2 Mitchell Marsh, 3 Nicholas Pooran, 4 Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), 5 Abdul Samad, 6 David Miller, 7 Shardul Thakur, 8 Digvesh Rathi, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Avesh Khan, 11 Prince Yadav
Impact subs: Ayush Badoni, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh
Delhi Capitals: 1 Abishek Porel, 2 Karun Nair, 3 KL Rahul(wk), 4 Axar Patel(c), 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 Ashutosh Sharma, 7 Vipraj Nigam, 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Dushmantha Chameera, 11 Mukesh Kumar
Impact Subs: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay
1
2
Talking T20 feat. Boucher and Bangar
1
1
Have your say
Who's likely to have the better game tonight?4.2K votes
KL Rahul
Rishabh Pant
1
2
Rahul vs LSG
KL Rahul was unavailable when DC met LSG earlier in IPL 2025. He will be coming up against his former franchise for the first time since they split. IPL owners have often summoned players and captains out of bed during wee hours to explain the decisions they make, but this usually happens behind closed doors. Live visuals of the LSG owner giving Rahul a dressing down after SRH mowed down 166 in under ten overs went viral last season. Will Rahul be extra motivated to win it for his new team against his former team today?
4
9
4
2