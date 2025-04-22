IPL 2025 live report - All eyes on Rahul as he faces LSG

Dushmantha Chameera played for DC's affiliate in the ILT20 • ILT20

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Axar Patel called correctly at the toss and opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow. He was wary of the dew setting in later in the evening.

LSG captain Rishabh Pant said that he would have preferred to bowl first too. He expected the pitch to start slow and become better for batting later in the evening.

While LSG were unchanged - tearaway Mayank Yadav is among their Impact subs list - DC made one change, bringing in Dushmantha Chameera for Mohit Sharma. Faf du Plessis wasn't yet fit to return to action for DC. They might call up Donnovan Ferreira or Jake Fraser-McGurk as an Impact player when they chase later in the evening.

This is Chameera's first game of the IPL season and first since February, when he played for DC's affiliate team in the UAE's ILT20 under coach Hemang Badani.

Lucknow Super Giants: 1 Aiden Markram, 2 Mitchell Marsh, 3 Nicholas Pooran, 4 Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), 5 Abdul Samad, 6 David Miller, 7 Shardul Thakur, 8 Digvesh Rathi, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Avesh Khan, 11 Prince Yadav

Impact subs: Ayush Badoni, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh

Delhi Capitals: 1 Abishek Porel, 2 Karun Nair, 3 KL Rahul(wk), 4 Axar Patel(c), 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 Ashutosh Sharma, 7 Vipraj Nigam, 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Dushmantha Chameera, 11 Mukesh Kumar