Orange and Purple Cap leaderboard: Markram, Rahul move up the table
IPL 2025 - top run-scorers, wicket-takers, six-hitters and much more
After Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on Tuesday, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and KL Rahul moved up the Orange Cap list for most runs. LSG's Marsh scored 45 to climb to No. 4, Markram's half-century lifted him to No. 6, while Rahul's match-winning unbeaten 57 moved him up to No. 7. In the race for the Purple Cap, Kuldeep Yadav of DC and Shardul Thakur of LSG held on to their positions at tied second after finishing with wicketless spells on the night.
Nicholas Pooran of LSG had a chance to regain the No. 1 spot from Gujarat Titans' B Sai Sudharsan on Tuesday, but could make only nine runs. He remains at No. 2 and is one of three LSG batters in the top six.
With his fourth fifty in nine innings this season, Markram has been steadily climbing up the ranks on the run-getters' charts. The gap between him at No. 6 and his fellow opener Marsh at No. 4 is only 18 runs. Pooran, at No. 2, is 33 runs ahead of Marsh while Jos Buttler of Gujarat TItans (GT) lies at No. 3
Suryakumar Yadav, at No. 5, remains as the second-highest Indian run-getter with 333 runs. Rahul is only 10 runs behind him while Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is one run behind Rahul's tally at No. 8.
There was not much movement among the highest wicket-takers after Tuesday's encounter, with GT's Prasidh Krishna (16 wickets) maintaining a healthy four-wicket lead over the bowlers at second place. With Kuldeep and Thakur finishing with no wickets, they remain tied at No. 2 with 12 wickets with GT spinner R Sai Kishore, CSK spinner Noor Ahmed, RCB fast bowler Josh Hazlewood and GT speedster Mohammed Siraj.
Mukesh Kumar, with his four-wicket haul on Tuesday in DC's win, is now ranked No. 19 on the Purple Cap list, although only three wickets separate him and the bowlers sharing second position.
Mitchell Starc, his fellow DC pacer, claimed 1 for 25 on Tuesday to move to 11 wickets, and stands at tied eighth on the table. He is just one wicket behind the six bowlers sharing second place, while he is five wickets off the leader Prasidh.