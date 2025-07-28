Khaleel cuts Essex stint short for personal reasons

However, Essex released a press statement saying that Khaleel had returned home ahead of his remaining fixtures with the club. "While we are disappointed to see him leave," a statement said, "we fully support Khaleel's decision and are grateful for the contributions he made during his time with us."

Khaleel, who last played for India in 2019, has taken 15 wickets in 11 ODIs at an average of 31.00. On the other hand, he has been in action for his domestic side, Rajasthan, and was also picked for last year's Duleep Trophy. Across 22 first-class matches, he has taken 60 wickets at an average of 30.13.