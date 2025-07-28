Khaleel cuts Essex stint short for personal reasons
Initially signed to play two red-ball and ten List A games, Khaleel flew back after just two County Championship matches citing personal reasons
Khaleel Ahmed, the India bowler, has ended his time with Essex after playing two first-class matches for them in the ongoing County Championship.
The pacer had initially signed with the club for a two-month stint, which would've seen him playing six first-class matches - the remainder of Essex's first-class season - as well as a maximum of ten possible List A games in the One-Day Cup.
The club announced his signing in June, after he had impressed for India A with a spell of 4 for 70 during a red-ball game against the England Lions. He flew out to join the side for a stint that was supposed to last till late September and played in two matches, taking just four wickets at an average of 64.50.
However, Essex released a press statement saying that Khaleel had returned home ahead of his remaining fixtures with the club. "While we are disappointed to see him leave," a statement said, "we fully support Khaleel's decision and are grateful for the contributions he made during his time with us."
Khaleel, who last played for India in 2019, has taken 15 wickets in 11 ODIs at an average of 31.00. On the other hand, he has been in action for his domestic side, Rajasthan, and was also picked for last year's Duleep Trophy. Across 22 first-class matches, he has taken 60 wickets at an average of 30.13.
He will also be in contention for a spot for the inter-zonal Duleep Trophy competition, which kickstarts India's red-ball domestic season on August 28.