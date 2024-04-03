Raghuvanshi youngest to score fifty in maiden IPL innings, as KKR smash second-highest total
Sunil Narine meanwhile slammed his career-best T20 score, in his 501st game
272 for 7 - Kolkata Knight Riders' total against Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam is the second-highest total in the IPL. The highest is 277 for 3 by Sunrisers Hyderabad, just last week against Mumbai Indians.
The previous highest total by Knight Riders was 245 for 6 against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2018 in Indore, while the previous highest against Capitals was 223 for 3 by Chennai Super Kings in Delhi last year.
18 - Sixes hit by Knight Riders in Visakhapatnam - the most by them in an IPL innings. Their previous highest was 17 against Super Kings in 2018 and against Kings XI Punjab in 2019.
3 - Number of times Sunil Narine has completed a fifty inside the powerplay in the IPL. Only David Warner (6) has more fifties inside the powerplay in the IPL. Chris Gayle also has three such fifties.
88 - Knight Riders' total in the powerplay is their second-highest in the IPL, behind the 105 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2017. It is also the highest powerplay total against Capitals and the highest by any team in IPL 2024.
135 - Knight Riders' total at the halfway stage of their innings. It is the third-highest first-ten-overs total in the IPL, behind the 148 by Sunrisers Hyderabad and 141 by Mumbai Indians during last week's big bash.
18y, 303d - Angkrish Raghuvanshi's age coming into the match. He is the youngest of the 23 players with a fifty-plus score in their maiden IPL innings. The previous youngest was Shreevats Goswami, who scored 52 on his IPL debut in 2008, a day after turning 19.
Raghuvanshi is overall the seventh youngest batter to score a fifty in the IPL and the second youngest for Knight Riders, behind Shubman Gill (18y, 237d) in 2018.
25 - Balls Raghuvanshi needed to bring up his fifty. It is the second-fastest fifty scored in a maiden IPL innings, behind James Hopes' 24-ball fifty on his debut in 2008.
85 - Narine's score against Capitals is the highest of his T20 career of 501 matches. Narine's previous highest T20 score was 79 against Barbados Tridents in 2017.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo