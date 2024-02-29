KL Rahul in London to consult a specialist for injury, set to miss Dharamsala Test

It is understood that Lucknow Super Giants are aware of his progress and are optimistic about his availability in the IPL

KL Rahul is set to miss the final Test of the England series which starts in Dharamsala from March 7. ESPNcricinfo has learned Rahul is currently in London to consult a specialist for the quadricep tendon injury that ruled him out from second, third and fourth Tests against England after he played the series opener in Hyderabad.

It is understood that his IPL team Lucknow Super Giants are aware of his progress and are optimistic about his availability in the tournament which begins on March 22. Super Giants play their first match on March 24, an afternoon encounter against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

Rahul complained of discomfort in his right quadriceps immediately after the first Test which India lost. The initial prognosis done by BCCI medical staff at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where Rahul went for rehab, suggested he would be fit in time for the third Test, which was played in Rajkot between February 15 to 18. The selectors had named Rahul in the squad for the final three Tests subject to fitness.

However, Rahul never travelled to Rajkot, informing the medical staff he was not feeling 100% confident about his quad. He then missed the Vizag and Ranchi Tests too, as he continued to feel stiffness in his right leg despite the scans conducted at NCA not showing any red flags. Rahul is understood to have spoken to the selectors to update them about the same. Once the specialist in London provides a report, Rahul needs to get a clearance from NCA before resuming cricket.

Last year, Rahul underwent surgery having "ripped apart the tendon from quadriceps" while fielding in the IPL match last May between Super Giants (where he is the captain) and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Rahul not only missed the rest of IPL but also the World Test Championship final (held last June). Rahul then played in the Asia Cup followed by the World Cup.