Jadeja and Rahul ruled out of second Test against England

Since the start of 2016, Jadeja has been one of the foremost allrounders in world cricket, averaging over 40 with the bat and under 25 with the ball over a span of 53 Test matches . Sundar comes closest to being a like-for-like replacement with his ability to bat at No. 6 or 7 and bowl fingerspin, but it remains to be seen if he can take on a bowling workload comparable to that of Jadeja, who sends down an average of nearly 44 overs per home Test. Sundar's four previous Tests - the last of which came in 2021 - have brought him three fifties and a batting average of 66.25, but only six wickets at an average of 49.83.