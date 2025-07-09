Lancashire frustrated by bat-testing process after Salt incident

Lancashire have expressed their frustration with the testing process for illegally sized bats, after Phil Salt was cleared of any wrongdoing following an on-field inspection during a T20 Blast match against Northamptonshire on Friday.

Salt, who made 80 from 57 balls in Lancashire's five-wicket victory, was alleged to have breached ECB Directives 3.2 and 3.3 after his bat failed an on-field bat gauge test conducted by umpires Rob Bailey and Simon Widdup.

Further tests carried out after the match proved inconclusive, even though the bat passed through the gauge on "several occasions", and the Cricket Regulator confirmed in a statement that no further action would be taken.

In response, Lancashire criticised the process used to determine the bat's legality, and the speculation that the issue had created, adding that Salt had used the same bat "for the last two years for England, Lancashire and in the IPL with no issue".

"At Lancashire, we believe this whole process could have been avoided with improved processes on and off the field, whether that be through better equipment and or additional training," the club wrote in a statement.

"Following the incident there have been inappropriate comments made by match commentators, inaccurate articles written in the media and some unsavoury social media posts towards the player, that could have been avoided.

"Following this evidential testing process undertaken by the Cricket Regulator, the bat was found to be compliant with the Regulations - and the Club and player have been informed that no further action will be taken."

The issue of bat testing came to the fore last September when Essex's Feroz Khushi was deemed to have used an illegally sized bat in the club's County Championship victory over Nottinghamshire in April. Essex were subsequently docked 12 points, a penalty which effectively ended their hopes of competing for the title.